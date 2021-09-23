Waterloo Road: What do we know about the new series and when is it coming back?

Waterloo Road was a school based drama which ran from 2006 till 2015 on BBC.

The school focused on many different topics including teen pregnancy, cancer, LGBTQ+, grooming and weapon violence.

Recently the BBC announced that Waterloo Road would be returning with a new series. But what do we know about the new series and when is it coming to screens?

What do we know about the new series of Waterloo Road?

The new series of Waterloo Road will be set and made in Greater Manchester. In the original show, the first seven series were set and made in Rochdale.

However in series eight the school moved to Greenock, Scotland and filming was relocated.

In 2019, the entire boxset of the original series was released on BBC iPlayer drawing in loyal fans and new viewers.

The show has also consistently remained in the top five most-watched shows for young audiences on BBC iPlayer.

Speaking about the show’s revival, Piers Wenger, Director of BBC drama, said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain. From the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

“We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format – its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most. And to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall to Wall on its return.”

It has not been revealed if any of the former cast members will be returning to the show.

When will Waterloo Road be back on-screens?

The BBC has not yet announced when Waterloo Road will be back on-screens.

The Waterloo Road previous cast

The cast of Waterloo Road changed frequently over it’s 11-year run.

Teachers didn’t seem to stick around for very long and pupils obviously could only stay for so long but there were some characters which stuck around for the long run.

Chelsee Healey played pupil Janeece Bryant from series one to four.

Janeece then returned at the start of series six as a receptionist and stayed in the series until the beginning of series eight.

Jason Done played Tom Clarkson from series one to eight.

Phillip Martin Brown played Grantly Budgen from series one to nine.

Donte was played by Emmerdale‘s Adam Thomas from series on to four.

Tina O’Brien and Linzey Cocker appeared as sisters Bex and Jess Fisher, daughters of head teacher Karen.

EastEnders star Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden appeared in series 10 as Justin Fitzgereld, son of head teacher Vaughan Fitzgerald.

Other actors who appeared through the series included Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson as Kyle Stack, Lucien Laviscount as Jonah Kirby, Casualty‘s Rebecca Ryan as Vicki MacDonald, The Cry and Victoria star Jenna Coleman as Lindsay James and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer as Sarah Evans

How many series of Waterloo Road are there?

Over 11 years, Waterloo Road had 10 series which ran from 2006-2015.

Series one had eight episodes and series two had 12.

From series three onward, the series were split into two or three blocks of 10 episodes.

Series, three, four, five, six, nine and 10 had 20 episodes whereas season seven and eight had 30 episodes.

Where was Waterloo Road set?

Waterloo Road was originally set in Rochdale and filming took place at the old Hilltop Primary school from series one to seven.

Filming was then moved to Greenock Scotland and the Rochdale set was demolished.

The series continued filming in what was once Greenock Academy which is where series eight to 10 was based.

For change in scenery to make sense, in series seven, an old pupil of headteacher Michael Byrne arrived named Lorraine Donnegan.

Now a millionaire, she wanted Michael to come work at a school she was planning to set up in Scotland – his home. However, he was unable to part with the school.

She proposed the school relocated to Scotland with her as the schools benefactor which Michael accepted. A school house was set up for Rochdale pupils to board.

Both the Rochdale and Greenock sets have now been demolished.

New houses have been built where the Rochdale set once was.

Where can you watch the original Waterloo Road?

Unfortunately Waterloo Road is not available on Netflix in the UK, however the series is available on BBC iPlayer.

