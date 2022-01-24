Waterloo Road confirms return for Adam Thomas, Angela Griffin and Katie Griffiths and fans are thrilled

Waterloo Road has confirmed that original cast members Adam Thomas, Angela Griffin and Katie Griffiths will be returning to the show’s new series.

In a new video posted on Waterloo Road’s official Twitter account, Angela, Katie and Adam were all together filming a video.

The three actors introduced themselves and Angela went on to say: “We are ridiculously super excited to be at the brand new Waterloo Road school!

Katie and Adam then told fans to stay tuned to BBC and Waterloo Road social handles to hear all about the brand new series first.

Fans were thrilled to see three of the show’s original cast members on set.

One wrote: “Omg. Three of my favourite characters. This is going to be an epic new series, I can’t wait.”

A second commented: “The reboot we need.”

A third said: “Kim, Chlo and Donte are back, yesss.”

Another added: “This new series is going to be brilliant.”

Kim Campbell confirmed to be Waterloo Road new headteacher

Kim is going to be the headteacher at Waterloo Road in the news series (Credit: BBC)

Another tweet from Iain McCallum, retweeted by Adam, confirmed all three will be back with Angela’s character Kim as the school’s headteacher.

He wrote: “Big news! The fabulous @Angela_Griffin is going back to school! She’s returning to @waterlooroad as Kim Campbell (now headteacher!) reunited with @adamthmas21 and #KatieGriffiths and loads to new faces still to be revealed.

“Coming to @bbciplayer later this year.”

Katie is on the new set with Adam Thomas and Angela Griffin (Credit: ITV)

Adam, Katie and Angela are three of Waterloo Road’s original cast members.

Adam and Katie played students Donte Charles and Chlo Granger from series one to four.

Angela played teacher Kim Campbell in series one and two. She then returned in season four and left again at the end of season five.

What else do we know about the new Waterloo Road series?

It was announced last year that Waterloo Road would be returning after it came to an end in 2015.

The original show ran from 2006 until 2015. It was originally set in Rochdale and in season 8, the show moved to Greenock, Scotland.

However the new series will be set in Greater Manchester.

Back in November 2021, it was reported that Adam Thomas would be returning as his character Donte.

It was reported last year that Adam would be returning as Donte (Credit: BBC)

A source told The Sun: “It’s been top secret for a while but Adam is over the moon to be going back to Waterloo road. It’s where it all started for him and he was really excited when it was announced the show will be coming back.

“Of course Adam was thrilled to be asked to return and didn’t hesitate saying in saying yes. It’s something he’s made no secret of and made it clear to bosses he was eager to do. He’s overjoyed it’s finally happening.”

