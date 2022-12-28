Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Full list of winners as Anton Du Beke, Jane McDonald and Martin Lewis triumph

The results of the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 are in – so did your favourite star or show win the top prize?

A huge 17 awards were up for grabs in the first-ever ED! Awards. And, with all the votes now counted, it’s finally time to tell you who the big winners are.

So who reigned supreme in the battle of the best TV talent show judge, and did I’m A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing scoop the Best Entertainment Show prize?

There’s only one way to find out – read on!

Emmerdale swept the board at the ED! Awards 2022, winning four gongs including Best Soap (Credit: ED)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Emmerdale wins by a landslide!

ITV soap Emmerdale was nominated in all four of the soap categories – Best Soap, Stand-Out Soap Moment, Best Soap Double Act and Best Soap Villain.

And guess what? It won them all!

Faith’s death was named Stand-Out Soap Moment of 2022 (Credit: ED)

Emmerdale took home Best Soap, Meena Jutla was named Best Villain and Faith’s death was the Stand-Out Soap Moment of 2022.

But that’s not all…

Your Best Soap Villain was none other than Emmerdale icon Meena Jutla (Credit: ED)

Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt, who play Marlon and Paddy, were also named Best Soap Double Act.

And, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Mark told us: “Given it’s our 50th anniversary, it’s kind of thrilling to win the viewer votes because you’re doing it for the viewers so it means so much more coming from them, that reaction.

“There’s no point lying, we’ve won so many awards this year and it’s thrilling and this is another one. It’s thrilling,” he then added.

Marlon and Paddy from super-soap Emmerdale were voted Best Soap Double Act (Credit: ED)

Speaking about his win with Dominic, Mark added: “Can you thank people – me and Dominic are really chuffed about that.

“I don’t think we’ve ever won one as best partnership so we’re really thrilled,” he then concluded.

We surprised Alison Hammond with her Best-Loved Presenter Award live on This Morning (Credit: ED)

Alison Hammond surprised live on air with her ED Award

This Morning host Alison Hammond was given her Best-Loved Presenter Award live on air before she headed off on her Christmas break.

With co-host Dermot O’Leary in on the surprise, Alison declared: “Are you actually joking?! Thank you! That’s amazing!

“Oh that’s really nice, thank you ED!. I didn’t know that was happening today! I didn’t know about this,” she said.

“I’m honoured and I really appreciate that, thank you so much, I’m overwhelmed,” she said.

Her colleague, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, also scooped an award.

He was named Best TV Expert by an absolute landslide.

Strictly Come Dancing was your Favourite Entertainment Show (Credit: ED)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Strictly winners

After Hamza and Jowita were named Strictly Come Dancing 2022 champions, it was time for ED! to give the BBC show an award of its own.

Strictly faced stiff competition from the likes of I’m A Celebrity, but you guys named it as your Favourite Entertainment Show.

Motsi Mabuse collected the award on behalf of the show and told us exclusively: “Thank you Entertainment Daily. Every single person that works with this show is amazing. We just want to make you happy, so thank you for this award.”

Anton Du Beke – the newest of the Strictly judges – pipped the rest to the winning post (Credit: ED)

Meanwhile, the gorgeous Anton Du Beke triumphed over the rest of the Strictly judges and the likes of Paul Hollywood and John Torode to be named Best Judge.

Accepting his award, he told us: “Thank you so much to everyone at Entertainment Daily and everyone who voted. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am.

“It’s a real honour and, well, thank you all very very much. I am the luckiest guy,” he then declared.

Jane McDonald was ‘thrilled’ to win the National Treasure Award (Credit: ED)

Jane McDonald ‘trilled’ to win

Elsewhere, there was stiff competition from the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Paul O’Grady, but we’re thrilled to announced that Jane McDonald scooped ED!’s National Treasure Award!

There’s a lot of things that I fail miserably at but when something like this happens you just think, oh, that’s wonderful.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, she said: “There’s a lot of things that I fail miserably at but when something like this happens you just think, oh, that’s wonderful.

“So I’m absolutely thrilled and want to thank everyone for taking the time to vote,” she then added.

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer & Me was named Best Celebrity Documentary (Credit: ED)

Julia Bradbury in tears over her win

TV presenter Julia Bradbury broke down in tears when ED! told her she’d scooped the Best Celebrity Documentary for Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer & Me.

She exclusively told ED! she was thrilled to be recognised by our readers.

Dame Deborah James was recognised with the Most Inspirational Celebrity Award (Credit: ED)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Dame Deborah James honoured

The Entertainment Daily readers also had their say for the Most Inspirational Celebrity of 2022.

That honour went to the late Dame Deborah James.

She heroically raised millions for cancer charities while coming to the end of her life.

So we’re delighted to posthumously honour Dame Deborah with her award.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was the Best Quiz Show Host winner (Credit: ED)

Bradley Walsh is your Best Quiz Show Host

There’s no prizes for guessing who scooped the Best Quiz Show Host.

It was won by none other than Bradley Walsh!

Fans of The Chase and Beat The Chasers voted for him in their droves, with the popular TV presenter ending the year on a huge high with another gong in his awards cabinet.

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs was your Best Factual Entertainment Show (Credit: ED)

For The Love Of… Paul O’Grady!

While we couldn’t give Paul O’Grady a well-deserved knighthood, our readers decided on the next best thing – an Entertainment Daily Award.

His TV show For The Love Of Dogs was named Best Factual Entertainment Show.

Next stop Buckingham Palace, Paul?

After his Christmas special with the Queen Consort Camilla, here’s hoping!

In lieu of a comeback, Holby was named Best TV Finale by our readers (Credit: ED)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Holby fans give hospital drama top spot

After uproar from fans over its cancellation, it was only right that Holby City was honoured in our inaugural Entertainment Daily Awards.

Loyal viewers voted for the BBC medical drama to win Best TV Finale.

Now someone needs to jump in and save the show, just like Amazon did with Neighbours!

Vicky McClure’s Trigger Point was named Stand-Out Drama of 2022 (Credit: ED)

Trigger Point beats Peaky Blinders and The Split

Vicky McClure won over an army of fans in her 2022 drama Trigger Point.

In fact, they pushed the Line of Duty star to victory in the Stand-Out Drama Of 2022 category.

Trigger Point beat the likes of Peaky Blinders and The Split to win the accolade.

And ITV has made its mind up about the future of the show too… So will there be a second series?

Death In Paradise was named the nation’s Best Cosy Crime Drama (Credit: ED)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Crime pays for these winners

Elsewhere, the cosy crime drama was celebrated by Entertainment Daily readers.

Death In Paradise was named ED!’s. Favourite Cosy Crime Drama.

The nation decided on its Best Detective Duo (Credit: ED)

Elsewhere, Brenda Bleythn was named one half of the nation’s Best Detective Duo as Vera and Aiden scooped the coveted gong.

