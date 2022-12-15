This Morning host Alison Hammond has been named the nation’s Best-Loved Presenter in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022.

Alison beat a host of presenters, including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, to take the crown.

And she was thrilled as she was surprised with the accolade live on the ITV morning show today (December 15).

Alison Hammond was surprised with her Entertainment Daily Award for Best-Loved Presenter on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond surprised with ED! Award

ED! surprised Alison on This Morning today – and, naturally, chaos ensued!

With co-host Dermot O’Leary in on the act, Alison was surprised live on air.

As he presented Alison with her Best-Loved Presenter Award, Dermot said: “We’ve got a bit of a surprise for you Alison Hammond.

“We all know you lost out to Ant and Dec at the NTAs, but you’ve actually beaten them and won the Best-Loved Presenter at the Entertainment Daily Awards!”

Jumping up and down, she squealed: “Are you actually joking?!

“Thank you! That’s amazing!

“Oh that’s really nice, thank you ED!. I didn’t know that was happening today! I didn’t know about this,” Alison then added.

“One more time, Alison Hammond,” Dermot declared.

“I’m honoured and I really appreciate that, thank you so much, I’m overwhelmed,” she added.

Alison was presented with her award live on air today (Credit: ED)

Alison wins by huge landslide

The This Morning favourite won by a huge landslide, collecting a quarter of all votes collated.

Alison was up against her This Morning co-stars Holly and Phil, as well as her pal Josie Gibson.

Popular Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Steph McGovern, Stephen Mulhern and Joel Dommett were also up for the award.

In the end, though, Brummie-born Alison reigned victorious – scooping 25% of the total vote.

‘Her dirty cackle brightens the darkest of days’

Entertainment Daily Editor-in-Chief Karen Hyland said: “Congratulations to Alison – the nation’s love for you is now official!

“Alison’s warmth, humour and sense of fun on This Morning are infectious – that dirty cackle brightens the darkest of days.

“Viewers also connect with her genuine relatability – Alison’s not afraid to reveal her more vulnerable side, or speak out on issues she cares deeply about.

“This Best-Loved Presenter Award couldn’t have gone to a more deserving recipient!”

The star was thrilled to finally beat Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond’s rise to fame

Since shooting to fame on the 2002 series of Big Brother, Alison’s career has gone from strength to strength.

Unbelievably, she was the second housemate to be evicted.

Since then, she’s gone on to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity, I Can See Your Voice and, of course This Morning.

She first appeared on This Morning back in 2002, and recently celebrated 20 years on the show.

Then, in 2020, a shake up of the show’s presenters was announced, with Alison given a regular slot in front of the camera, hosting Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Full list of winners in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 announced later this month

TV fans have been voting for their favourite stars and shows in this year’s inaugural Entertainment Daily Awards.

Other honours up for grabs include Best Soap, Best Soap Double Act, Best Entertainment Show, Best Cosy Crime Drama, Best Finale and Best Celebrity Documentary.

The rest of the winners – there are 17 in total – will be announced on December 28.

So will your favourite end their year on a high with one of our first-ever Entertainment Daily Awards?

You’ll just have to watch this space…!

Read more: This Morning host Phillip Schofield details plans for ‘family’ Christmas

So is she a worthy winner? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your predictions on who you think will win in the rest of the categories.