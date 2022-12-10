Phillip Schofield has shared news of his plans for Christmas, with the This Morning host admitting it’s all about “family time”.

The presenter, who’ll be on screen with Holly Willoughby on Christmas Day, appears to be planning on spending the big day with his daughters and estranged wife Stephanie Lowe.

Phil and Steph announced their split in 2020, when he came out as gay.

However, the couple have clearly maintained a close friendship and are often seen enjoying nights out together.

So it appears this Christmas will be no different.

Phillip Schofield and wife Steph split in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Phillip Schofield news: Presenter lifts lid on festive plans

Phil revealed: “We had someone on This Morning recently who said: ‘Christmas time just makes people be nicer to each other’ and that’s always a good thing isn’t it?

“Traditions wise for me is just having family time, that is always essential.

“My daughters are both Christmas fiends – and although they are now 26 and 28 – they still put an oat arrow out on the lawn pointing Santa to the house!

Traditions wise for me is just having family time, that is always essential.

“So that’s a family tradition and I know Molly, who we call Mrs Christmas, wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Phil and Steph, of course, share grown-up daughters Ruby and Molly.

Perks of the job

Speaking about his festive feast, Phil also said it’s tradition all the way in the Schofield household.

“Christmas lunch for me and the family is always very traditional so I wouldn’t go hooking up an air fryer for that I don’t think.

“But there are certainly lots of things we’ve had on the show that have given me inspiration.

“I’ve got jars of spices and things that our lovely chef Nisha [Katona] has given me, Jamie Oliver has given me a big pot of spice that I use, and I got portions of beef bourguignon from Clodagh [McKenna] too that have gone in the freezer – so you do benefit from this show sometimes!”

Phil has shared his festive traditions in a new interview (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning ‘family’

Phil also opened up on his This Morning “family”, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary joining Holly and Phil on the box for the festive special.

He revealed: “We have such fun here [on This Morning] and we do have the most amazingly close, lovely, supportive ‘family’ and that makes me smile.

“There’s no part of this team that isn’t a perfect cog. The atmosphere on the studio floor, especially at the moment with all the Christmas music, it’s just great and just a nice place to be,” he concluded.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. This Morning will air on Christmas Day from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Holly Willoughby backs Princess of Wales as she hits out at Meghan Markle

So what do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.