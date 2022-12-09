This Morning today (Friday, December 8) saw Holly Willoughby defend the royals following claims Meghan made about William and Kate.

Meghan’s remarks came during her new Netflix documentary, which dropped on the streaming platform yesterday (Thursday, December 8).

Holly defended the royals (Credit: ITV)

Holly defends royals on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly, Phillip Schofield, Gyles Brandreth, and Carol Vorderman discuss the Sussexes’ new Netflix documentary.

One moment in particular in the documentary has been talked about a lot since it aired. The moment in question is when Meghan talks about the first time she met Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In the documentary, Meghan says: “Even when Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

“I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand really quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

This moment was one that Holly confessed to having an issue with, as she explained on today’s show.

Holly fired back at Meghan on the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly fired back at Meghan on This Morning today

The 41-year-old argued that Kate’s “hands-on” and “warm” with her kids as proof that disputed Meghan’s claim suggesting Kate is “cold”.

“This is the only bit of the whole documentary where I went, ‘Don’t do that’,” Holly said.

“I just thought by suggesting somebody is cold is a really horrible thing to brush off,” she continued.

Speaking of Kate, she said: “We don’t know her, but from what we see of her and the way she is with her own children, I think you get a pretty good idea.”

She then continued, saying: “I think suggesting that anyone within the Royal Family isn’t a hugger – I don’t believe that.

“We saw in the footage [King] Charles talking to the kids, being normal. Just because you’re posh doesn’t mean you can’t hug someone. It’s crazy.”

Carol took aim at Prince Harry (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman takes aim at Prince Harry

Elsewhere on This Morning, Carol took aim at Harry’s intelligence with a scathing comment.

However, Gyles and Phillip were quick to defend the 38-year-old after Carol’s remark.

During the discussion, Carol said that she had “learned a lot” about Meghan from watching the documentary.

“‘I liked her, she is a planner and likes to control things in her life, and I don’t blame her at all,” she said.

“She is super intelligent – he [Harry] is nowhere near as intelligent or as intelligent as her and I think they are genuinely in love, and he has now found a purpose,” she continued.

Gyles, however, claimed he wouldn’t hear a word against Harry.

“You don’t get to become an Apache [helicopter] pilot and not be bright,” Phillip chimed in.

