Trigger Point will return with series 2, ITV confirms after thrilling finale

ITV has announced that Trigger Point will return for a second series.

The first series of the bomb disposal thriller that stars Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure came to a thrilling climax tonight.

And now ITV has revealed that the show will return – and Vicky with it.

The actress will reprise her role as bomb disposal operative Expo, Lana Washington, for the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

Season two will consist of six episodes.

Trigger Point was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

The series saw Lana investigate a group of home-grown terrorists who were attacking locations over Lodon.

More than 11 million people have watched the series so far.

ITV announces Trigger Point will return

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return.

“Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts.

“To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show. I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

Jed Mercurio added: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point.

“Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers.

“We’ve received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series.”

However, writer Daniel Brierley commented: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story.

“I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future.

“It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

