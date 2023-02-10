First look at late Ruth Madoc in her last ever TV role as Rosie Colbert in Beyond Paradise

BBC One has released the first pictures of the late Ruth Madoc in her last ever TV role, Beyond Paradise.

The actress plays Rosie Colbert in the Death in Paradise spin-off.

She filmed her guest role just weeks before her tragic death.

The Hi-de-Hi! star died in December 2022.

Ruth Madoc will guest star as Rosie Colbert (Credit: BBC)

Beyond Paradise: First look at the late Ruth Madoc in her last ever TV role

Ruth Madoc filmed her guest scenes for Beyond Paradise just weeks before she died.

Tragically, she died in late 2022, making it her last ever TV role.

And BBC One has shared a first look at the star in her final performance.

In the photo, Ruth is in character as Rosie Colbert.

Ruth sports her legendary red hair, and is seen holding a walking stick.

In later years, Ruth did use a walking stick to help her get about.

The picture shows her character Rosie speaking to DI Humphrey Goodman and DS Esther Williams.

So she’s no doubt involved in one of the cases in Humphrey’s new hometown of Shipton Abbott.

When did Ruth Madoc die?

Ruth Madoc died on December 9 2022 after she was rushed to hospital earlier that same week.

She was 79 years of age.

Her agent said in a statement: “Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week.”

She was best known for her iconic role as Gladys Pugh on Hi-de-Hi!

Ruth Madoc’s daughter said she “thoroughly enjoyed” working on Beyond Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Madoc in final TV role as Rosie Colbert

The daughter of Ruth Madoc recently spoke to the Daily Star about her mum’s final TV role.

Lowri shared: “My mum thoroughly enjoyed working on this, her last TV role.

“She told me how wonderful the entire cast and crew were and what a delightful experience it had been.

“She took great pride in this job, as she always did with every job.

“I find it brings me great comfort to watch her onscreen.”

Ruth will star in the first ever series of Beyond Paradise, which starts on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9pm.

Beyond Paradise begins on Friday, February 24 at 9pm on BBC One.

