Ant and Dec urge fans to send home videos to include in Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have urged fans to send in home videos for them to include in Saturday Night Takeaway.

This Saturday (March 21), the entertainment show will go ahead WITHOUT a live studio audience for the first time in its history.

Ant and Dec need you! (Credit: ITV)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ant and Dec will be alone in the studio, apart from key crew and special guests.

As a large amount of the programming features interaction with members of the public, the pair have asked viewers to submit clips of their households dancing to be a part of the episode's finale.

They wrote on Twitter: "Saturday Night Takeaway NEEDS YOU! We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the #EndOfTheShowShow.

"Film (in landscape) yourself, your family, your pets, whatever, dancing along to @ollymurs Dance With Me Tonight at home, for at least one minute... Then SUBMIT it to us.

"And you could end up as part of a brilliant EOTSS! See you (and yourself!) on the telly!"

Presenting duo Ant and Dec previously admitted they will "massively miss" having a studio audience for the popular ITV programme.

Saturday Night Takeaway NEEDS YOU! We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the End Of The Show Show.

They shared a photo of a production meeting taking place via video chat and wrote on Instagram: "A quick hello from a very different Saturday Night Takeaway script meeting!

"We'll massively miss our studio audience but the show will go on this weekend. Stay safe everyone, we'll see you on the telly this Saturday."

It was announced on Tuesday (March 20) that the programme would have no audience in keeping with social distancing guidelines to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

ITV said in a statement: "Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience.

"Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved.

"The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England.

"The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening."

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway won't have an audience for the finale (Credit: ITV)

Other shows have cancelled filming altogether for the time being, including Call the Midwife, EastEnders, Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty.

