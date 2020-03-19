Mother's Day: Gifts, cards and ideas to celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic

Mother's Day looks set to be pretty different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gone are mother/daughter spa days, Sunday lunch at the local pub and even simple hugs appear to be off limits if your mum is vulnerable or over 70.

So what can you do to make your mum feel special this coming Sunday (March 22)?

If you're self-isolating or social distancing, you might not want to head out to the shops to buy flowers, cards and chocolates to treat your mum.

Moonpig's Mother's Day gift, card and flowers are available for next day delivery

But places such as Moonpig and Funky Pigeon are still taking orders for cards – and, at Moonpig, if you buy flowers for your mum, you also get a free card.

Moonpig has a cute Tatty Teddy gift set featuring a teddy bear, flowers and a card for £36.

Postage and packing costs an additional £6.99, but Mother's Day delivery is guaranteed.

Kiddie favourite Scribbler is also still taking orders for its Mother's Day cards.

You can order Mother's Day cards from Scribbler till 4pm Friday

You can order online until 4pm tomorrow (Friday March 20) for next day delivery.

Others who live with their mums are also making plans for Sunday.

One youngster tweeted: "I'm planning to paint a card for my mum for Mother's Day because I forget to buy one before everything went wild so I'm drawing the plant I got for her."

Marks And Spencer has you covered when it comes to a wider selection of gifts.

With a rise in home working and self-isolation, loungewear or pyjamas would make the perfect gift for Mum.

Mother's Day PJs are also an option

You can order online until Saturday (March 21) for Mother's Day delivery.

The store's satin floral print pyjamas are super-cute and cost £30. Sizes 6-22 are available and postage costs £3.99.

I'm planning to paint a card for my mum for Mother's Day because I forget to buy one before everything went wild so I'm drawing the plant I got her.

M&S also has a range of flowers and chocolates to suit all tastes and budgets.

We spotted a prosecco and chocolate gift set for £20, while a yellow rose gift bag also costs £20.

With the elderly at the forefront of everyone's minds during the pandemic, gifts for grandmothers are also available.

Show your grandmother you care this Mother's Day

M&S has a gorgeous range of mugs for a fiver – perfect for Nan's cuppa!

You can also keep her occupied during the period of isolation with a Kindle voucher from Amazon.

They can be delivered via email or text message and prices start from £10.

Kindle gift vouchers will keep her occupied way beyond Mother's Day

When it comes to Mother's Day, it really is the thought that counts, so if you're unable to get to the shops and don't want to order online, give your mum the gift of your time.

Use FaceTime or WhatsApp to video call her and tell her you love her this coming Sunday.

With government advice to stay away from the elderly and at risk, it could be the best way to show your mum that you care.

