Piers Morgan hits out at ‘disrespectful’ Ant and Dec after they mock him in SNT sketch

TV's Piers Morgan has hit back at Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly after they mocked him during Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend.

During the show's Men in Brown sketch, the duo were investigating the latest antics going on in an undercover mission.

Ant was told information about the mystery host they were trying to track down.

Ant and Dec took a playful swipe at Piers in the sketch (Credit: ITV)

Ant was told by an 'alien': "I actually saw the host at the National Television Awards."

He then joked: "Really? So it's a popular television personality... that rules out Piers Morgan."

The disrespect... we're one big happy ITV family aren't we?

He was also told: "It's someone that doesn't suffer irritating fools gladly," to which Ant replied: "Hmm, that also rules out Susanna Reid."

The sketch was played on Monday morning's Good Morning Britain and Piers had a few words for the pair.

Piers said: "The disrespect... we're one big happy ITV family aren't we?"

Piers called Ant and Dec's joke 'disrespectful' (Credit: ITV)

Susanna added: "We love and respect each other," to which Piers said: "We do, we do honestly, if you believe that you'll believe anything."

Piers often takes digs at Ant and Dec, especially when they're nominated for awards.

Earlier this year, Piers said he wasn't attending the National Television Awards because Ant and Dec always win alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

He said at the time: "I'm not going this year because it's a total waste of time.

"You can imagine what's going to happen. Holly and Phil will win for the 22nd time. Then Ant and Dec will win the Best Presenter - it's actually got very poor.

"Do you know who I'd like to see win Best Presenter? Bradley Walsh. Don't you think he would be a great winner.

Piers previously made a dig at Ant and Dec winning at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

"I can't do any more of the fake when Ant and Dec or Holly and Phil go, 'what us again?!' so I will be at home watching it."

And he was right as Ant and Dec scooped the Best Presenter award for the 19th year running.

Holly and Phil's show This Morning also won the Live Magazine Show award after beating GMB.

