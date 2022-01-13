Emmerdale spoilers: Chas left devastated by huge Aaron blow

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Chas Dingle is left devastated by her son, Aaron Dingle.

Chas hasn’t heard anything from Aaron at all and she’s left reeling after everything that’s gone on that he hasn’t been in touch.

Aaron’s exit was tearful (Credit: ITV)

Where is Aaron in Emmerdale?

Aaron left the village last year after his boyfriend Ben Tucker was murdered.

Aaron’s sister, Liv Flaherty, is behind bars for the crime, even though viewers know she didn’t do it.

In fact, murderous Meena is responsible, but so far only Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle know that. And with Meena preparing to kill them, it’s not looking good for Liv.

Aaron felt he needed to put some distance between himself and the village that has caused him so much heartbreak.

Even though he doesn’t necessarily believe Liv did it, her alcoholism has drained him and he felt they weren’t a good influence on each other any more.

Chas’s world is falling apart (Credit: ITV)

Has Chas heard from Aaron?

Chas had a Christmas card from Aaron, but as far as we know, that’s the last contact.

However, with Meena’s murderous plan coming to an end, surely that means freedom for Liv soon? And will Aaron get in touch when he finds out who really killed his boyfriend?

Next week, Emmerdale spoilers tell us Chas is heartbroken not to have heard anything at all from her son.

Where is he? Why is he staying away? And why has he seemingly cut off contact?

Is Aaron okay? Or has something happened to him?

Chas has no choice but to sell her pub (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas loses the Woolpack

Chas has a difficult week next week when, as well as worrying about Aaron, she decides she has no choice but to sign over the Woolpack to Al.

With the pub lying in ashes, Chas and Marlon are stunned to discover their insurance claim is invalid because they didn’t declare the development plans.

Realising the only way forward is to sign over the pub to Al, Chas agrees.

But when Paddy notices a change in the contract and Chas checks over the small print, she finds he’s dropped the price by £20k.

Chas refuses to sign, but is fuming when Cain then rips up the document.

Chas disowns Cain (Credit: ITV)

Chas disowns Cain

When Cain gets further involved and Kyle’s life is on the line, things get serious.

Cain then finds and meets Gavin, who pulls out of the deal with Al.

Chas is furious with Cain for ruining everything and disowns him.

With Aaron not calling, is Chas going to end up completely isolated from the family?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

