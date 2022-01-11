Emmerdale spoilers: Cain kills his own son in frenzied pursuit of revenge?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Kyle is in danger once again – but is it Cain‘s fault?

It’s no secret Cain has it out for Al Chapman, and when Al tries to con Chas, Cain sees red.

Cain has to act (Credit: ITV)

Chas left with no choice

Chas has discovered her insurance claim on the Woolpack is void as they never declared the development plans.

Realising she has no choice, Chas agrees to sign over Woolpack ownership to Al, but Paddy soon sees all is not right.

Reading the small print it becomes clear Al has dropped the price by £20k without saying anything.

Chas is angry, but even more furious when Cain rips up the contract.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie manages to steal Al’s phone, a plan forming.

Will Cain really let Kyle get in the car? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Who cuts Al’s brakes?

Meanwhile, a darkened figure is seen in the shadows cutting the brakes on Al’s car.

It’s clear the person responsible knows exactly what they’re doing – much like a trained mechanic would…

The next day, Al offers Kerry and Kyle a lift into town.

Cain is thrown when he spots them approaching the leaking car. Is that because he was the one who cut the brakes? Or because he recognises a fault when he sees one?

Can he stop them before they get in the vehicle? Or has Cain killed his own son by accident?

Cain means business (Credit: ITV)

Will Gavin back off?

Later in the week, once Mack has unlocked Al’s phone, Cain and Mack meet with Gavin on a country road.

They make it clear they’re not big fans, but is Gavin a bigger fish than either of them?

Will he run scared from Cain? Or will he take revenge in an even worse way?

It’s not long before Chas has disowned Cain. But what has he done to deserve it? Hurt his own family by mistake?

