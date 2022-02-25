Emmerdale: Meena plot drags on and fans have had enough – when will it end?

Emmerdale are showing no signs of ending Meena Jutla‘s storyline and viewers aren’t all that happy about it.

After months of Meena killing half the village she was finally caught last week. But just because she’s behind bars, doesn’t mean it over for her.

As she continues to manipulate and meddle even from her prison cell, fans are at the point where they’ve had enough.

Meena’s storyline is dragging on (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale tonight?

On Friday (February 25) Meena managed to persuade Charles to see her again.

She seems to have found God and says she wants to repent her sins to her local vicar.

Meanwhile, he is determined to get a confession out of her so he can help the villagers get some closure.

It’s clear Meena is manipulating him and much of their scenes together tonight saw them going round in circles.

She wants to punish sister Manpreet through Charles and he wants Meena to own up to what she’s done.

They reached a sort-of stalemate in the end.

But Charles will continue to visit her next week to get the confession he believes he can.

Meena seriously creeped viewers out (Credit: ITV)

What are fans saying about Meena in Emmerdale?

Although Meena has been central to plots for the last few months and viewers have loved it, interest is waning.

Fans, it seems, have finally had enough of her.

“So, so sick of looking at Meena and hearing that stupid voice she puts on. When will the show finally get rid?” asked one.

Another agreed: “Stopped watching Emmerdale well over a year now. All because of Meena. Just when you think FINALLY she’s gone…they DRAG…and DRAG and DRAG it even more. I’m sure the actress is a good person but the SIGHT of her…”

“Ugh! So yet again Meena manages to manipulate so easily! I seriously can’t stomach that croak she does. Emmerdale just end this story!” wrote someone else.

A fourth said: “It’s all getting too much. God please stop this storyline with Meena.”

Another predicted the show might drag this out until Christmas!

“Meena’s locked up and still causing trouble. Wonder when the storyline will end and I wonder if they’re going to drag it on and make it the Meenadale Christmas special episode. Emmerdale are you not worried [about] losing your viewers?”

Someone else simply asked: “When does Meena leave Emmerdale, it’s getting boring now?”

However, there are those who don’t ever want it to end. And one begged show bosses to give her her own spin off!

“Can we have a spin off of Meena in prison please and her crazy antics?”

That sounds like a show we’d watch!

Paige was a guest on This Morning and revealed the end is near (Credit: ITV)

When does Meena leave Emmerdale?

Although the soap hasn’t given an exact date that Meena will finally leave, we know we are in the final stages of her storyline.

Actress Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena, told This Morning last week: “I can say that this is the beginning of the end for Meena, but there’s more drama to come.”

She also told Liverpool Echo slightly more about her storyline: “The ending’s incredible, better than I could ever have imagined, and I have already started crying,” she revealed.

“[Meena] is a psychopath and believes nobody will ever get the better of her. Psychopaths are incapable of feeling fear like we can.”

Meena’s story will continue into March as she demands her sister Manpreet come to visit her.

Emmerdale spoilers released to promote the new scheduling pattern for the soap suggest Meena is determined to take Manpreet down with her.

How far will she go to do that? Will she frame Manpreet for her crimes?

Just how much longer can Meena really go on for?

