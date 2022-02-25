Emmerdale: Meena terrifies fans in most sinister scenes yet

Emmerdale fans were left creeped out last night as Meena broke the fourth wall and spoke to the camera.

The eerie scenes flashed between Meena reading aloud from the Bible and Charles questioning Manpreet over what really happened with Liam.

Will Charles be taken in by her? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over brutal Meena scenes

How did Meena break the fourth wall in Emmerdale?

Manpreet lied to Charles that everything with Liam was done and dusted. It was clear he was doubting her, though.

As church choir music played over the top dramatically, the episode ended with Meena looking directly at the camera.

She then spoke to Charles via the audience.

“Come to your senses Charles, escape the snare of the devil.”

It was seriously creepy!

Meena seriously creeped viewers out (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Fans couldn’t have agreed more!

One said the ending “chilled” them to their bones, calling it “pure horror”.

Another said how sinister and scary the ending was.

Omg that Meena ending has chilled my bones. Pure horror. #emmerdale — chawner laughs (@appehmichael) February 24, 2022

Don’t look at me like that Meena, you’re scary #Emmerdale — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) February 24, 2022

Meena is beautiful and so sinister at the same time that look she gave at the end was frightening #emmerdale — delroywinston (@kingrasta67) February 24, 2022

meena jutla’s stare does things to me. #emmerdale — beth🌹| pinned (@meenasmuller) February 24, 2022

WTF 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dd they just srsly end an ep of #emmerdale like Meena was casting a frickin’ spell. Who is she? Maleficent? 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 — Sophie The Kidd (@sofaneilas) February 24, 2022

Meena will continue to manipulate Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Meena claims Charles as her next victim?

What happens next?

It doesn’t look like Meena is going anywhere any time soon.

She is continuing with her manipulation and determined to get Charles on her side.

What her end game is, we don’t yet know, but Emmerdale recently released brand new spoilers for when they launch their new scheduling pattern in March.

It was revealed Meena is determined to take Manpreet down with her.

Manpreet will go and visit her sister in a desperate bid to get her to confess.

But it seems unlikely Meena will do anything of the sort. Is Manpreet being led into a trap?

Could Meena frame her for her crimes? Or does she have something else in mind?

Whatever Meena has planned in Emmerdale next, it can’t be any more sinister than last night!

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!