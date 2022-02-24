Emmerdale: Manpreet to go down for Meena’s killing spree?

Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla, the queen of manipulation, is at it again and this time she has Manpreet firmly in her sights.

Not content with kidnapping and almost killing her sibling, Meena wants to take Manpreet down with her.

But how far will she go to punish her sister?

Can Meena take Manpreet down with her? (Credit: ITV)

Meena meddles

Meena was finally caught for her crimes last week and after her trinket box was unearthed this week, the police had enough evidence to charge her with (almost) all of her crimes.

Determined to protect herself, Meena has insisted Ben’s murder was self-defence and she did a pretty convincing job of it.

However she’s still facing a very long time inside and if she’s going down, she’s going to take Manpreet with her.

Tonight (Thursday February 24) Meena managed to convince Charles to visit her in prison.

When he arrived she immediately began manipulating him peddling out the same self-defence story.

He quizzed her on what she had done to Manpreet and Meena turned the tables and insisted her sister wasn’t innocent.

She then told him Manpreet had lied to the police over what happened with Liam.

“You need to know the full, objective, unsentimental truth and I am the only person who can give you that,” she told him.

“I’m already in prison, Charles, I’ve got nothing to gain or lose here.”

Charles doesn’t know what to believe (Credit: ITV)

Charles begins to doubt Manpreet in Emmerdale

Although Charles said he didn’t believe a word Meena was saying it soon became clear she had him rattled.

As Charles questioned Manpreet back in the village, Meena was seen reciting Bible passages in her cell.

She said out loud: “Come to your senses Charles, escape the snare of the devil.”

But will he really believe her?

After all, what she’s saying in this case is actually true!

And if she does manage to convince Charles of this, plus win her self-defence argument, how much more can she get away with in the end?

Will Meena take revenge on Manpreet in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Meena to make Manpreet pay

Emmerdale recently released brand new spoilers for when they launch their new scheduling pattern in March.

And of Meena it was revealed Manpreet will go and visit her sister in a desperate bid to get her to confess.

However, Meena is determined to take Manpreet down with her.

Could she go so far as to frame Manpreet for her crimes?

Will Meena ensure her sister loses her freedom as well?

And if people find out Manpreet lied for Liam, will anyone really believe her when she protests her own innocence?

With Manpreet’s partner, Charles, already doubting her, surely it wouldn’t take much for him to completely turn on her?

Could Meena actually get off – and Manpreet go down?

