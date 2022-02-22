Emmerdale spoilers: Meena claims Charles as her next victim

Meena Jutla might be behind bars in Emmerdale, but she’s still managing to cause trouble.

With the evidence mounting against her, it looks like Meena will be going down for her crimes. However the police still really need a confession to seal her fate once and for all.

Her plea hearing is coming up and vicar Charles decides he’s the one who can get her to tell the truth.

But when she starts manipulating him and playing games, it’s clear Meena’s reign is far from over…

Charles’s visits to Meena leave him tortured (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Meena’s ‘incredible’ ending in Emmerdale made Paige Sandhu cry

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena confesses

Charles knows time is running out to secure the confession and during their latest prison visit, he’s caught off guard when she admits she killed Andrea.

He’s forced to listen as she tells him every last detail of Andrea’s death. As Charles struggles to hold it together, it’s clear Meena’s enjoying every last minute.

Tortured Charles turns to Harriet, who offers some wise words to help him make sense of everything.

He then decides to do something good and sets up a support group to help those whose lives were affected by Meena. Liam agrees to take part, which encourages Charles to continue.

Charles tries to help his parishioners (Credit: ITV)

Charles’s fatal mistake

However, Charles then makes the decision not to visit Meena again – something which could prove to be a mistake…

Meena is fuming when Charles breaks the news to her over the phone and as she bashes the phone against the prison wall, she can’t believe her manipulation tactic has failed.

As Meena tries to find a different way to get to Charles, she comes up with another plan.

Can Charles explain himself? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: What’s next for Meena in Emmerdale? Top 5 predictions here!

It’s not long before Charles’s support group know the truth about his visits to Meena and they aren’t happy about it.

As the villagers round on Charles, can he explain himself? Or has Meena managed to ruin yet another life in the Dales?

Will she continue to find ways to manipulate the world from her prison cell? Or can someone find a way to end her reign of terror?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!