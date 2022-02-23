Emmerdale confirms huge week of episodes as soap schedule changes

Emmerdale has revealed spoilers for the dramatic storylines that will be starting as the soap moves to its new timeslot.

From March 7 2022, Emmerdale will move to a later timeslot in the evenings.

At a transmission time of 7.30pm across five nights of the week, the Yorkshire based soap features unmissable drama as it launches a new chapter in the soap’s history.

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Charity at war!

Charity and Chas are at war (Credit: ITV)

At the centre of village life the Dingles are renowned for their feisty relationships.

With the B&B and Woolpack set to host special events on the same day the warring landladies take sides and create havoc in the battle of one-upmanship.

Charity and Chas try their best to sabotage each other’s events and when they finally come face to face, all hell breaks loose.

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy left heartbroken by Vinny and Liv

Vinny and Liv’s wedding leaves Mandy heartbroken (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mandy is traumatised to discover her only son Vinny has married his girlfriend Liv without her knowledge.

Vinny is guilt-ridden when Mandy explains that she feels betrayed and sees his secret wedding as completely disrespectful.

Will Vinny and his new wife Liv be able to heal Mandy’s hurt?

Manpreet’s life still in danger

It’s not over with Meena (Credit: ITV)

Even though her murdering sister Meena is finally in custody, Manpreet still isn’t safe.

Desperate for Meena to confess her horrific crimes, she pays her a visit.

But will manipulative Meena find a way to take her sister down?

Rhona’s mum, Mary, arrives

Mary arrives (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Rhona has always had a strained relationship with her mother Mary.

Will her sudden arrival in the village heal their rift or only serve to escalate their estrangement?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will move to 7.30pm on weeknights.

