Emmerdale character Meena has been in the village since September 2020, but we know she’s more sinister than we originally thought.

However, what do we know about Paige Sandhu, who plays her?

Who does Paige Sandhu play in Emmerdale?

Paige Sandhu plays serial killer Meena Jutla in the ITV soap.

Meena arrived in September 2020 as Manpreet Sharma’s younger sister.

However last year it was revealed she had murdered her best friend Nadine.

Meena Jutla needs to return to Emmerdale this year (Credit: ITV)

What was Paige Sandhu in before Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is Paige’s first TV role.

How old is Paige Sandhu?

It is reported that Paige Sandhu was born in 1997.

Although her exact date of birth hasn’t been revealed, if she was born in 1997, this would make her 24/25.

Paige’s battle with anxiety

Paige battled with anxiety three years after she struggled to find work after leaving drama school.

She told the Mirror: “When I left drama school I was a very anxious person. I wasn’t getting any jobs I was struggling.

“The anxiety took the form of insomnia. Life was hard and a struggle.”

To help combat her anxiety, Paige used a tapping therapy, sometimes known as Emotional Freedom Technique to create a balance in the body’s energy system and eases emotional distress.

Is Paige married?

Paige tends to keep her private life private and she has not revealed if she is married or in a relationship.

However according the the Mirror, the actress lives in London with her partner.

Although Paige doesn’t share much, she appears to be a big dog lover as she shared a photo of herself smiling and holding a dachshund on her Instagram.

How many people has Meena killed?

Meena has murdered four people.

The first person she killed was her best pal Nadine Butler, however this was before she moved to the village.

Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

She then went on to murder Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

She has also attempted to kill Victoria Sugden, Priya Sharma, Vinny Dingle and her own sister Manpreet Jutla.

Is Paige Sandhu leaving Emmerdale?

Yes, Paige will be leaving Emmerdale once the Meena story is wrapped up.

In a recent interview with Inside Soap the soap star said: “I will miss everything because I love her. I think she’s hilarious, she’s got so much charisma, she’s so strange, she is just odd and everything about her.

“She’s so weird and it’s so much fun to play such a weird character.”

She continued: “Going to those dark places is really fulfilling but then there’s a slight comedic edge which is always fun.

“I love her flamboyancy. I think everything about her I’ll miss.”

How does Paige want Meena’s storyline to end?

It has not been confirmed how Meena’s storyline will finish, but Paige revealed in an interview last year she wants her character to die.

She said in an interview with Entertainment Daily and other media: “I actually don’t know what’s going to happen with Meena.

“I believe that she has to have a comeuppance because that’s the most satisfying thing for the audience,” she said in an interview.

Paige wants Meena killed by Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

“I would really love Meena to be killed by Manpreet, because Manpreet’s trying to save someone and stop Meena from being evil again.

“They have this beautiful sisterly moment where Meena’s dying in Manpreet’s arms. So that’s my dream.”

How to get a personalised message from Paige

If you’re a massive Emmerdale fan you get get a personalised message from Paige Sandhu through her through memmo.me.

From £45, you can get a message from Paige whether it be for a birthday, pep talk or for any other special occasion.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

