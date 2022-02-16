Emmerdale fans were astonished by Paige Sandhu and her interview about her character, Meena, on This Morning today (Wednesday, February 16).

Many viewers were shocked at just how different Paige is from the character she plays on Emmerdale!

What did Emmerdale star Paige say about Meena today?

Paige was a guest on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond welcomed actress Paige onto the show today.

Paige was on This Morning to talk about her role of Meena on Emmerdale, a role that has been met with much praise.

“What a brilliant part to play!” Dermot said of Meena. Paige couldn’t help but agree.

“Yeah, she’s crazy, she’s wild, she’s intense, she’s charismatic,” Paige said. She then said that those character qualities give her the freedom to do whatever she wants during a scene.

“Which probably means I go quite a bit too far quite often,” she joked. She then went on to say that due to the time constraints that come with making a soap, she has to do a lot of preparation for scenes beforehand.

“Preparation is key. I love doing the work at home,” she said. “So I come with as many ideas as possible and play with them and see what works.”

What else did Paige say?

Paige dropped some tantalising hints about Meena’s future (Credit: ITV)

Paige then revealed that some of the scenes in this week’s episodes are some of her favourite scenes she’s ever done on the show.

“Meena is at her best in these scenes,” Paige hinted. “She’s funny, she’s wild, she’s scary.”

Paige also said that she loves playing Meena because it’s not all just “doom and gloom”.

“There’s a vulnerability there, there’s a childlike quality, she’s very curious,” she said.

What did viewers say about Paige Sandhu and Emmerdale’s Meena?

A clip from tonight’s episode featuring Meena was teased (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were astonished by Paige’s interview on This Morning today, with many shocked at just how different she is from the evil serial killer she plays in Emmerdale.

“#PaigeSandhu is so lovely, it just shows how brill she is at playing #Meena!!” one viewer said.

“Nice to see her out of character,” another said.

“Paige looks so beautiful in real life,” a third wrote.

In the interview, Paige revealed that the writers of Emmerdale had modelled Meena on Villanelle (Jodie Comer) from Killing Eve. Some viewers loved the comparisons.

“Haha she’s villanelle of the dales,” one fan wrote.

“Meena reminds me of Killing Eve,” another said.

