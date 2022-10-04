Emmerdale fans beg for Aaron to make permanent return

Last night’s Emmerdale (Monday, October 3, 2022), saw Aaron Dingle return to the village, just in time for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Aaron came to Liv‘s rescue when he spotted Terry trying to flee the scene, after attacking Liv.

But, with Danny Miller‘s return set to only be a temporary one, fans are now begging for Aaron to make a permanent comeback.

Aaron came to Liv’s rescue (Credit: ITV)

Aaron returned to Emmerdale

The last time viewers saw Aaron, he left the village after falling out with Liv.

He believed that Liv was responsible for his boyfriend, Ben Tucker‘s, death.

However, the true murderer was in fact Meena Jutla.

Last night, Aaron made a return, entering Liv and Vinny‘s house to see Liv lying unconscious on the floor.

Terry had attacked Liv and was trying to flee the scene.

Aaron realised what had happened and attacked Terry, in an act of revenge.

In a turn of events, Aaron was stopped from causing much damage as it turned out that Liv had called the police whilst being attacked.

Harriet turned up and arrested Aaron, although he was let off not long after.

Later on, Aaron made a visit to the hospital to see Liv, but he clashed with Vinny, who told him to leave Liv alone.

This made Aaron question whether coming back was a mistake.

Fans want Aaron to stay put (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Aaron to stay

After being delighted to see Aaron back on their screens once more, fans are now begging for Aaron to stay in the village permanently.

One viewer exclaimed: “So great seeing Aaron back! Please stay! ”

Another fan commented: “Good to see Aaron back though sad it’s only a short visit. Maybe DM could have a change of heart and want an early permanent return.”

#Emmerdale good to see Aaron back tho sad it's only a short visit 🤷‍♂️. Maybe DM could have a change of heart & want an early permanent return 🤔😊 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) October 3, 2022

Unfortunately it's not a permanent comeback but still so happy to see Aaron back where he belongs #Emmerdale 👏 pic.twitter.com/UMS7vBSreT — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) October 3, 2022

A third fan tweeted: “Unfortunately it’s not a permanent comeback but still so happy to see Aaron back where he belongs.”

Aaron’s only doing a brief stint (Credit: ITV)

Will Aaron stay in the village?

Aaron has returned as part of the show’s 50th anniversary episodes this month.

He’s set to help make Sandra pay for taking advantage of Liv.

Aaron is also likely to be involved in Faith’s death storyline as well as being a part of the Al and Chas affair storyline.

However, Aaron’s re-appearance on the soap unfortunately won’t be a permanent one.

At a press event, Emmerdale producer, Kate Brooks said: “Diane, Aaron and Tracy will all be making a re-appearance, albeit on a temporary basis, but they’ll be at the heart of some really big stories that will impact their lives.”

Exactly how long Aaron is planning to stick around for is unsure, but with Isobel Steele’s exit reportedly on the horizon, we can expect big scenes for the brother and sister duo as the show celebrates such a huge milestone.

