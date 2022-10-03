Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Liv to die as Aaron makes shock return to the village?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday October 03), Liv is confronted by Terry as Aaron makes a shock return to the village.

Terry turns up and demands Liv retract her statement about Sandra.

As Terry gravely wounds Liv, she falls to the floor unconscious.

Is Liv going to die?

Meanwhile Aaron makes his return to Emmerdale.

Can he make amends to Liv, or is it too late?

Liv returns home to find Terry waiting for her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Terry attacks Liv

Tonight Paddy persuades Liv to take a day off work.

Liv is grateful for Paddy’s support, and takes him up on his offer.

However she arrives home to find Terry waiting for her.

He demands that she retract her statement to the police.

As Liv fights against Terry, he ends up knocking her against a table.

Liv smashes her head and lies on the floor unconscious.

Has Terry killed Liv?

As their confrontation becomes physical, Terry attacks Liv (Credit: ITV)

Aaron returns to the village

With Liv lying motionless on the floor, Terry attempts to flee the scene of the crime.

But as he attempts to get away, he runs straight into Aaron.

Seeing his sister on the floor Aaron is enraged and attacks Terry.

But before their fight can escalate any further, police officer Harriet arrives.

Meanwhile, Liv remains on the floor, unresponsive.

Is Liv going to die?

As Terry flees the scene of the crime, he runs into a returning Aaron Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Liv to die?

Soon Aaron is arrested.

Chas turns up and is shocked to see her son being taken into custody.

After learning what happened, a frantic Vinny arrives at the hospital.

Meanwhile Aaron is released and he attempts to visit Liv in hospital.

But this doesn’t go down too well with Vinny.

He refuses to let Aaron in to see his sister, insisting she wants nothing to do with him.

Devastated, Aaron wonders if coming back to try and make up with Liv was a mistake?

Can Aaron make amends to Liv, or is too late?

Is Liv going to die?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

