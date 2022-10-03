Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Liv to die as Aaron makes shock return to the village?

Is Liv going to die before Aaron can make amends?

By Joel Harley

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday October 03), Liv is confronted by Terry as Aaron makes a shock return to the village.

Terry turns up and demands Liv retract her statement about Sandra.

As Terry gravely wounds Liv, she falls to the floor unconscious.

Is Liv going to die?

Meanwhile Aaron makes his return to Emmerdale.

Can he make amends to Liv, or is it too late?

Emmerdale Terry menaces Liv
Liv returns home to find Terry waiting for her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Terry attacks Liv

Tonight Paddy persuades Liv to take a day off work.

Liv is grateful for Paddy’s support, and takes him up on his offer.

However she arrives home to find Terry waiting for her.

He demands that she retract her statement to the police.

As Liv fights against Terry, he ends up knocking her against a table.

Liv smashes her head and lies on the floor unconscious.

Has Terry killed Liv?

Emmerdale Terry and Liv fight
As their confrontation becomes physical, Terry attacks Liv (Credit: ITV)

Aaron returns to the village

With Liv lying motionless on the floor, Terry attempts to flee the scene of the crime.

But as he attempts to get away, he runs straight into Aaron.

Seeing his sister on the floor Aaron is enraged and attacks Terry.

But before their fight can escalate any further, police officer Harriet arrives.

Meanwhile, Liv remains on the floor, unresponsive.

Is Liv going to die?

Emmerdale Terry and Aaron glare at each other
As Terry flees the scene of the crime, he runs into a returning Aaron Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Liv to die?

Soon Aaron is arrested.

Chas turns up and is shocked to see her son being taken into custody.

After learning what happened, a frantic Vinny arrives at the hospital.

Meanwhile Aaron is released and he attempts to visit Liv in hospital.

But this doesn’t go down too well with Vinny.

He refuses to let Aaron in to see his sister, insisting she wants nothing to do with him.

Devastated, Aaron wonders if coming back to try and make up with Liv was a mistake?

Can Aaron make amends to Liv, or is too late?

Is Liv going to die?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Martin Lewis on ITV's GMB
Fans beg Martin Lewis to ‘look after himself’ as he admits he’s ‘struggling to get his head together’
Alex Beresford on ITV Good Morning Britain
GMB star Alex Beresford marries partner in stunning Majorca wedding three years after split from ex
Liv Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Liv Dingle killed off as Isobel Steele quits soap after six years?
Giovanni Pernice smiling and cuddling Richie
Strictly: Giovanni Pernice leaves fans swooning as they praise his behaviour tonight
David Attenborough sitting down
Frozen Planet: David Attenborough on ‘coming to terms’ with heartbreaking health condition
BBC Breakfat host Naga Munchetty wearing glasses
BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty issues plea for help following disturbing incident at home