Emmerdale: Liv Dingle killed off as Isobel Steele quits soap after six years?

Emmerdale star Isobel Steele has reportedly quit the soap after playing Liv Dingle for six years to focus on other areas of her career.

Isobel reportedly wants to focus on her music career, which means her character could be killed off in Emmerdale‘s upcoming 50th anniversary.

It has been reported that Isobel has quit the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Isobel Steele to leave?

In upcoming Emmerdale scenes a storm will come through the village as part of the show’s anniversary.

However it has been reported that Isobel’s character Liv will be killed off as Isobel is ready to try new things.

According to The Sun, a source said: “She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it.

“Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.”

The source added: “Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death fans will remember for a long time.”

Emmerdale reps are offering no comment on this reported storyline.

It has been reported Liv will be killed off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron’s return

Isobel joined the soap in 2016 as Aaron Dingle‘s younger half-sister.

She went on to win Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards 2018.

Isobel has been keeping up with her music career and in 2019 she released her EP ‘Sounds from the Lounge.’

Isobel is also friends with co-star Danny Miller, who plays her older brother Aaron.

Aaron is coming back, but he ends up getting arrested (Credit: ITV)

Danny left Emmerdale last year as Aaron struggled with the death of his boyfriend Ben Tucker.

Aaron believed Liv was the one who killed Ben, but after his departure it was proved that Meena Jutla was responsible.

It seems as if Aaron and Liv have had no contact since his departure.

However it was confirmed back in August that Aaron would be returning for the soap’s big anniversary.

Aaron will be back in the village this week. Can he and Liv sort things out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

