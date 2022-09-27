Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Liv gets brutally attacked by Terry, leaving her unconscious on the floor.

As Aaron comes back to the village, he’s heartbroken to find Liv in hospital.

He fears he might not have the chance to make amends with his sister.

Will Liv die in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Terry hurts Liv (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Terry attacks Liv

Paddy prompts Liv to take a day off work, but when she arrives home, an unwelcome guest greets her.

Sandra’s partner Terry is waiting for her and wants her to take back her statement.

Things get nasty and soon Terry pushes Liv down, leading her to knock her head off the table.

Liv’s unconscious on the floor.

Terry prepares to make a run for it.

However, just as he’s about to leave the crime scene, Aaron greets him.

Will Aaron catch Terry out?

No-one wants to mess with Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Aaron protects Liv

Aaron sees what Terry’s done to Liv and attacks him in an act of revenge.

However, Harriet soon turns up and intervenes.

The Paramedics are on their way whilst Harriet arrests Aaron.

Unfortunately, Liv still hasn’t woken up.

Outside, Chas is shocked when she sees Aaron trying to worm his way out of his arrest and begs that Harriet release him.

Vinny is also left stunned when he finds Liv in hospital and realises that Aaron protected her, despite their fallout.

Does Aaron want to make amends with Liv?

Will Liv die? (Credit: ITV)

Will Liv die?

Aaron finally gets released and rushes up to the hospital to visit his sister.

However, Vinny tells him to leave as he has no right to be there after his abandonment of Liv.

Aaron had wanted to apologise to Liv but now questions whether that is ever going to be possible.

With Liv’s condition showing no signs of improvement, will he get the chance to be forgiven?

Will Liv die after Terry’s attack?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Liv die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!