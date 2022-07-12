Emmerdale introduced character Terry in tonight’s episode of the soap (Tuesday, July 12).

Sandra knows Terry and claims to owe him money, but who is he and who plays him?

Who is Terry in Emmerdale?

Not a huge amount is known about Terry except that he’s an old friend of Sandra’s.

Sandra turned up in the village last week, looking for her daughter Liv, telling her she wanted to get sober.

Soon Liv and her husband Vinny found out Sandra owes Terry £4000.

But is all as it seems?

Sandra owes Terry money (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale?

Terry is played by an actor called Neil Bell.

Neil was born on February 4 1970 in Oldham, Lancashire.

Neil recently appeared on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

What has Neil Bell been in?

This isn’t the first time Neil has been in Emmerdale.

Back in 2009 he had a small role playing a person in a bar for one episode.

However you may recognise Neil from his roles in Coronation Street.

Neil has played four different characters in the ITV soap.

In 2001 and 2008 he appeared in an episode of Corrie as two separate characters.

He returned in 2011 playing Billy Matheson before returning to the soap again in 2020 as Todd’s ex-boyfriend Mick.

In 2012 Neil played Durrant in season 3 of Downton Abbey and in 2013 he played Harry Fenton in Peaky Blinders.

He has also had roles in The Visit, Buried, Shameless, The Bill, Casualty, Doctors, Moving On and This Is England ’90.

More recently, Neil played a police officer in the 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes and Sardaukar Bashar in the 2021 film Dune.

Neil played Mick in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who was Neil Bell’s character Mick Chaney in Coronation Street?

Mick first appeared in Coronation Street in 2020 when Todd Grimshaw got back in contact with Eileen. Mick turned up and said Todd owed him money.

Eileen, Mary and George tried to fake Todd’s death. But Mick wasn’t fooled and back at Eileen’s house he held a gun to her and Todd.

Mick revealed he an affair with Todd and Todd took his money. It looked like things were going to get worse, but Gary Windass came into Eileen’s garden and knocked the gangster unconscious.

Later Mick returned and beat up Gary.

Eileen soon tried to contact Mick through the Street Cars number. But it all went wrong with Mick’s husband Erik turned up an accused Tim Metcalfe of having an affair with Mick.

Knowing Todd had the affair with Mick, Eileen explained she called the gangster to tell him he left a present for Erik in one of the cabs, covering for Mick and Todd’s infidelity.

Luckily Erik believed it and revealed he and Mick have a daughter on the way.

Later, Eileen told Mick what she had done and he agreed to leave Todd and Eileen alone.

He made his final appearance in 2021.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

