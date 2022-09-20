Emmerdale’s Isobel Steele hints Liv and Vinny may die in anniversary storm

Emmerdale actress Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Dingle, has revealed she has been filming scenes for the soap’s 50th anniversary next month.

The milestone episodes are set to bring plenty of drama and it looks like a few lives could be in danger as a huge storm makes its way to Emmerdale.

Isobel Steele has revealed she’s involved in the storm scenes. She has also given a teaser about what the set looks like.

Isobel plays Liv Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Isobel Steele teases 50th anniversary storm

Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary is set to take place next month.

It was revealed by Emmerdale bosses that there will be a big storm making its way through the village.

Some of the soap’s best-loved characters are in peril and things will never be the same again.

Now Emmerdale actress Isobel Steele has spoke about her experience filming the storm scenes.

She told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Yes I’m filming the storm, it’s so much fun, I love anything to do with storms, anything that’s different from the normal day.

“It’s really good fun, the wind machines are huge, they’re so loud.

“We’ve been given this little, I’m really excited about it, it’s not even that exciting, but it’s a little clip on holder for my ear buds. We all have to have ear buds on because the wind machines are so loud.”

Liv and Vinny get caught up in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Vinny and Liv in danger?

She also revealed she’s been filming the scenes alongside her co-star Bradley Johnson, who plays Liv’s husband Vinny.

Isobel continued: “But we can’t hear what anyone’s saying.

“Me and Bradley were like ‘oh we’re going to have to think about when you’re going to say that line because I’ve got no idea because I can’t see or hear you at all’, so we’re kind of winging it.

“That’s really good fun to do. And we’ve got these flags that the AVs are using in order to signal for the wind and then signal for us because we can’t see, so we’re just looking for a bit of green. It’s really good fun, I’ve been really enjoying it.”

But could this mean that Vinny and Liv’s lives are in danger?

The storm will cause some damage to the village (Credit: ITV)

Isobel reveals how badly the village is damaged

Isobel also revealed what the village looks like as the storm scenes are being filmed.

She said: “I went to work and I saw the Emmerdale sign was on its side and I was like [gasp], ’cause I forgot, I completely forgot that that happened.

“So I came in like ‘oh my God’ and the trees were smashed everywhere, the branches, it looks like it’s not been worked in for years, it looks completely derelict. It’s fab, it looks amazing.”

Are you looking forward to the soap’s 50th anniversary?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

