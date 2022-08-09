Danny Miller returning to Emmerdale for 50th anniversary alongisde two other show icons

Danny Miller is returning to Emmerdale as Aaron Dingle for the ITV soap’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

This October Emmerdale celebrates 50 years on screen and Danny isn’t the only familiar face returning.

Two other stars are also on their way back.

Diane will return for the anniversary too (Credit: ITV)

Who is returning for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary?

Elizabeth Estensen who plays Diane Sugden, and Amy Walsh as Tracy Metcalfe, will also return to screens for the big celebration.

They are only temporarily returning, but the drama is set to be explosive.

Speaking to press at a recent event, producer Kate Brooks said: “We also have the return of some very familiar faces to the Dales.

“Diane, Aaron and Tracy will all be making a re-appearance, albeit on a temporary basis, but they’ll be at the heart of some really big stories that will impact their lives.”

Aaron left the village last year (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller returns to the Dales after fans’ plea

Danny Miller departed Emmerdale last year after Aaron’s sister, Liv, was accused of murdering his boyfriend, Ben.

He felt he could no longer live in the village after all the heartbreak he had suffered.

Recently, fans demanded Danny return to the soap after the actor was allegedly forced to shut down his acting company after it reportedly racked up a debt of over £120k.

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook Page, one fan said: “Miss Aaron. Fantastic actor. C’mon Emmerdale bring him back on our screens, also Rob.”

A second commented: “Brilliant actor, please come back to Emmerdale.”

A third added: “Bring him back to Emmerdale, the soap needs him. His soap mum and sister need him, give him a break.”

Another added: “Get back to Emmerdale. You’re needed there.”

Amy Walsh is currently on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Diane and Tracy?

Meanwhile, Diane also left Emmerdale last year after Elizabeth decided to retire.

She is living a new life in Portugal, but regularly hosts Dales favourites, including David and Victoria for three months!

Amy Walsh left her role of Tracy Metcalfe last year to have her first baby.

The actress gave birth to Bonnie with her EastEnders star partner Toby Alexander Smith over the Christmas period 2021.

She is due to return to Emmerdale after roughly a year’s maternity leave later this year, however, it looks like she’ll be popping back before her official comeback date.

