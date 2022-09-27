Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron arrested on his return

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Aaron gets arrested as soon as he comes back to the village, after attacking Terry.

Aaron arrives back and sees that Terry has attacked Liv and tries to defend his sister.

However, Harriet soon turns up and arrests him.

How does Aaron gets arrested in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Aaron’s back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron’s back

Aaron returns to the village next week after leaving in 2021.

Viewers will remember that Aaron decided to get away after his boyfriend, Ben Tucker, was murdered.

Liv had turned to drink and was framed for the murder, even though the true killer was Meena Jutla.

Aaron started having doubts over Liv when she said that she couldn’t remember what happened that night.

She had a row with Ben but didn’t think that she killed him.

Aaron and Liv broke their bond, and the siblings have not been in contact since.

However, Aaron’s arrives back to make amends with his sister.

But will she forgive him?

Aaron attacks Terry (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s arrested

Aaron arrives back home to find Terry in the house, with an unconscious Liv on the floor.

He realises that Terry has attacked Liv, and immediately wants to protect his sister.

With this, he starts to attack Terry, but is stopped when Harriet shows up.

Harriet arrests Aaron, shocking Chas as she sees him in the street.

Chas tries to get Harriet to let Aaron off, but she doesn’t listen.

Will Aaron be punished for the attack?

Aaron wants to make it up to Liv (Credit: ITV)

Will Aaron and Liv make amends?

Aaron is released and goes to visit Liv in hospital.

However, Vinny tells him to leave Liv alone and go away.

He wanted to make amends with Liv but now he’s questioning his decision.

It seems that Liv doesn’t want anything to do with him.

As Liv’s life hangs in the balance, will Aaron get a chance to make peace with his sister?

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-episode on Thursdays at 8pm.

