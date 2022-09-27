Emmerdale fans beg for Aaron to expose Sandra as his return date is confirmed

Emmerdale fans are begging for Aaron Dingle to expose Sandra Flaherty as it’s confirmed Aaron is coming back to the village next week.

Sandra has been plotting to steal money from her daughter Liv.

But now Liv’s older brother is back, fans want him to get rid of Sandra.

Sandra is planning to steal Liv’s money (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sandra’s plans to steal from Liv

A couple of months ago Sandra came back to Emmerdale, telling Liv that she wanted help for her drinking.

As Liv is also an alcoholic she worried about helping her mother, but decided to support her and let her move in.

However Liv and her husband Vinny didn’t realise that Sandra and her secret partner Terry are planning to steal Liv’s money.

For weeks Sandra has been trying to drive a wedge between Vinny and Liv.

Recently Sandra took Liv to Spain and made sure Vinny wasn’t able to join them on their trip.

This week Sandra and Liv returned from their holiday. However Vinny was shocked to find a ‘for sale’ sign up outside Liv’s house.

Sandra and Liv discussed moving to Spain, but Vinny was not happy that Liv put the house up for sale without discussing it with him first.

Meanwhile Sandra was secretly happy as the pair began to argue.

Sandra has been causing trouble for Vinny and Liv (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron Dingle is back

However spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal that Liv’s older half-brother Aaron Dingle is back.

Aaron left Emmerdale at the end of 2021 after his boyfriend Ben Tucker was murdered.

Liv had turned to drink and was framed for the murder, even though Meena Jutla killed Ben.

Aaron started having doubts about Liv’s innocence when she said that she couldn’t remember what happened that night.

She had a row with Ben but didn’t think that she killed him.

However when it was finally proved Liv didn’t kill Ben, Aaron had already left the village and it looks like the siblings have broke their bond.

Now Aaron is back to make amends with his sister. But fans are begging for him to see what Sandra is up to and expose her scheme.

Aaron is back (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg for Aaron to expose Sandra

Talking about Aaron’s return on Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one fan wrote: “Well hope he helps poor Liv and Sandra gets what’s coming to her.”

A second commented: “So glad he is back, perhaps he will sort Sandra out and get rid of her.”

A third added: “Glad he’s back, sort Sandra out.”

Are you looking forward to Aaron’s return?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

