Emmerdale: Where has Aaron Dingle been? Is he back for good?

Aaron Dingle arrived in Emmerdale as troubled youngster Aaron Livesy back in 2003.

But who is he? Who plays Aaron and what brings him back to the village?

Chas is Aaron’s mum (Credit: ITV)

Who is Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale?

Aaron is the son of Chas Dingle and Gordon Livesy, he grew up with his dad, but he’d had a difficult childhood.

Between 2003 and 2008, Aaron came to the village for short visits, but when his dad threw him out for hitting his stepmother Sandra, he moved to Emmerdale for good.

Aaron looks at his stepdad Paddy as a father.

Aaron has a younger half-sister Liv, who is the child of Gordon and Sandra. He also has a younger half-sister Eve, who is the daughter of Chas and Paddy.

Before Eve was born Chas and Paddy had baby Grace, but she died shortly after her birth.

Danny Miller plays Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale?

From 2003 until 2006 Danny Webb played Aaron.

However in 2008 Danny Miller took on the role and has played Aaron ever since.

Aaron’s struggle with his sexuality

Always a troublemaker, Aaron arrived with a bang when he got mixed up with local crime family the MacFarlanes, delivering drugs for them.

He meddled in mum Chas Dingle’s romance with Carl King, and became friendly with Victoria Sugden.

After a romance with Victoria, Aaron tried to kiss his best friend Adam Barton.

When Aaron started a relationship with Adam’s sister Holly Barton, Adam was concerned that his mate was gay and using Holly to hide his sexuality.

In 2010, Aaron went to a gay bar where he met Jackson Walsh. But his shifty behaviour meant Paddy was worried his former stepson was dealing drugs so he followed him and realised the truth about Aaron’s sexuality.

Aaron punched poor Paddy, then ended up beating up Jackson and trying to kill himself before.

Aaron Dingle and Jackson Walsh in Emmerdale

After a rocky start, Aaron and Jackson made a go of their relationship and were happy for a while.

But when things started to get serious Aaron backed off, telling his boyfriend he didn’t know how to love.

Jackson drove off and regretting his words, Aaron called him to apologise.

But distracted, Jackson swerved off the road and ended up stuck on a railway track where he was struck by a train.

Aaron and Jackson didn’t get their happily ever after (Credit: ITV)

Jackson was paralysed from the neck down and despite the best efforts of his mum Hazel and Aaron, he wanted to die.

After some persuasion, Aaron agreed to help his boyfriend die.

In heartbreaking scenes, Hazel was unable to give her son the drugs that would end his life and instead Aaron was the one who helped Jackson die.

Aaron was charged with Jackson’s murder but found not guilty.

Aaron began an affair with Robert Sugden (Credit: ITV)

Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle AKA Robron

In 2016, Aaron met Robert Sugden who was engaged to Chrissie White. The attraction between them was immediate and they were soon involved in a secret affair.

But Katie Sugden – Robert’s sister-in-law – was suspicious and Aaron set it up so that she discovered him and Robert together on Robert and Chrissie’s wedding day.

With the secret out, Aaron left Robert and Katie together and was devastated when he discovered Katie had died.

Crippled with guilt about Katie’s death, Aaron started self-harming again and got mixed up in Robert and Andy’s brotherly feud, ending up in prison again.

Aaron Dingle and his childhood abuse

In 2016, Aaron opened up to Robert about his childhood sexual abuse at the hands of his father Gordon.

With Robert’s support he tracked down his stepmum Sandra and sister Liv Flaherty. Rapist Gordon was charged and sent to prison and Liv came to Emmerdale.

Robert got sentenced to life in prison for killing Lee (Credit: ITV)

Robron’s marriage and the end of their romance

After a dramatic car accident when Emma Barton caused the pile-up on the Hotton bypass, Robert and Aaron got engaged.

But their wedding plans hit a problem when Aaron went back to prison and Robert slept with Rebecca White and she got pregnant.

But true love conquers all, and Robron were soon back together and happily co-parenting little Seb. On October 5 2018, they delighted Emmerdale fans when they finally tied the knot.

But it wasn’t happily ever after. Robert attacked his sister Victoria’s rapist Lee Posner and when Lee died in hospital, Robert was sentenced to life in prison.

Aaron went to stay with Debbie Dingle in Scotland for a while but returned to the village.

Ben was killed by Meena (Credit: ITV)

The murder of Ben Tucker

Aaron eventually began a relationship with Ben Tucker, who he went to school with.

However last year Ben was murdered by Meena Jutla.

Before Meena killed Ben, he had an argument with Aaron’s sister Liv while she was drunk.

For a while police believed Liv killed Ben. She was charged and sent to prison, leaving Aaron heartbroken.

He didn’t believe Liv was innocent.

Aaron made the decision to leave the village.

Aaron comes back to find Liv unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Why is Aaron Dingle back?

Aaron has been abroad with Adam Barton, but Danny Miller is back for the soap’s 50th anniversary.

Tonight (Monday, October 3) Aaron returns to the village to make amends with his sister Liv.

But when he walks into Mill Cottage he finds her on the floor unconscious after a fight with Terry.

Aaron and Terry begin to fight, but it’s not long till police officer Harriet turns up and arrests Aaron.

Will Liv be okay? Can Aaron and Liv make up?

Aaron is only back for a short time (Credit: ITV)

Is Aaron back for good?

Danny’s return to Emmerdale isn’t a permanent one.

However when asked if he would return on a permanent basis, Danny Miller told Entertainment Daily and other media: “It was just nice to be back for a short stint and see everybody.

“It’s like going to a party every day and catching up with people all over the place, cast and crew.

“I’ve got a few things on at the end of the year, a pantomime and stuff and then I’ve got a job next year as well, so it’s just not the right time at the moment.

“But I’m not one of those actors that says ‘No, that’s it now, I’ve shelved it.’ As I said it’s a massive part of my life, a huge part of my life, and it always will be.

“There’s never a chance of me saying I’ll never go back.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

