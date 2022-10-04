Emmerdale spoilers: Faith dies in devastating scenes

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Faith decides to end her own life and sadly passes away with Cain by her bedside.

Whilst Faith tells Moira that she’s not going to end her life right now, Moira knows she’s lying.

Later on, some of Faith’s family gather round her bedside to be there for her at the end.

Faith says her final goodbye in Emmerdale spoilers.

Faith’s going on her own terms (Credit: ITV)

Faith prepares to end her own life

Viewers will know that Faith has been planning to end her own life over the last couple of weeks.

She doesn’t want the cancer to beat her so she’s asked Moira to be there by her side when she decides to end her life.

Moira has been struggling with the burden of keeping Faith’s decision a secret from Cain.

However, next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that the time has come for Faith to say goodbye.

Faith subtly lets on that she’s ready to die, making Moira worried.

Guilt creep up on Faith as he friends Brenda, Eric and Diane starts speaking about all the future memories they want to create with her.

But, Faith knows that they aren’t going to happen.

Moira begs Faith to reconsider her plan.

Faith can tell that things are getting to Moira, so she pretends that she’s not going to end things right now, whilst saying her goodbyes to her oblivious family.

Later on, Nate helps Faith into bed, but he doesn’t know that this will be the last time he will see her.

Faith gets ready to end things with no-one by her side as she switches off her phone and takes one last look at a Dingle family photo.

She’s ready to go out of this world all alone.

Cain says goodbye to his mum (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith dies

Cain arrives to see Faith and realises that she’s decided to end her own life.

Nothing can be done to save Faith and all Cain can do is be there for her as she takes her last breath.

The pair say an emotional goodbye to each other, crying on each other’s shoulders.

Faith dies with Cain by her side, but Chas is nowhere to be seen.

The villagers slowly learn that Faith has passed away and are all left devastated.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you prepared to see Faith go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!