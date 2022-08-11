Danny Miller is making a return to Emmerdale for the ITV soap‘s 50th anniversary celebrations.

And the actor has shared an Instagram Reel from his first day back on set.

Fans loved the clip and it has left them all saying the same thing about his return.

Aaron will be back – but will there be tears? (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller returns to Emmerdale as Aaron Dingle

Danny’s return was announced earlier this week alongside two other Emmerdale icons.

Aaron will comeback with Tracy Metcalfe and Diane Sugden.

Show boss Jane Hudson revealed at a press event: “We also have the return of some very familiar faces to the Dales.

“Diane, Aaron and Tracy will all be making a re-appearance, albeit on a temporary basis, but they’ll be at the heart of some really big stories that will impact their lives.”

Fans, who had been demanding Danny’s comeback ever since reports his company was in financial trouble, were thrilled with the news.

Fans react to Danny’s return

Danny Miller posted the video of him back in Emmerdale to Instagram. He is seen sitting in the Woolpack drinking a beer, and he says: “It’s good to be back.”

Fans were quick to comment.

His co-star Isobel Steele – who plays on-screen sister Liv Flaherty – took credit for filming the clip, but also shared a kiss emoji.

And Danny’s new wife, Steph Jones, wrote a series of cheering emojis.

As most viewers wrote that they “can’t wait” for Danny’s return, and they’re “so pleased” he’s back, others were disappointed it’s not for good.

“Yay just wish it was permanent,” wrote one.

“Best news ever!!!! Please come back to stay Aaron (and you) is missed!!!” added a second.

Another asked: “How long are you back? Don’t say just a short trip??!!”

“Fantastic, please stay,” begged someone else.

A fifth agreed: “I hope you’re staying. It’s not the same without you in it these days.”

“You need to come back permanently!” pleaded one more.

Danny Miller makes his return to Emmerdale later this year (Credit: ITV)

Why did Aaron leave Emmerdale?

Aaron had had years worth of tough times.

After his marriage to Robert Sugden broke down when the latter was imprisoned for life, Aaron thought he’d found happiness with Ben Tucker.

But Ben was brutally murdered.

Although fans knew Meena Jutla was to blame, Liv was arrested.

It was all too much for Aaron who didn’t know what to believe and he left town to go to Europe.

The reason he returns later this year is being kept under wraps, but with grandma Faith Dingle’s death edging ever closer, it’s likely it will be in some way connected to that.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

