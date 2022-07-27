Danny Miller has reportedly married fiancée Steph Jones in a ceremony in Cheshire.

According to The Sun the former Emmerdale actor and midwife Steph said their vows in front of friends and family on Friday.

The couple share nine-month-old son, Albert.

Steph and Danny got engaged and had a baby in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller’s big day

The website claims many of Danny’s former cast members were there including Lucy Pargeter, who played his mum, Chas Dingle, Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty) and Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk).

Even I’m A Celebrity campmate David Ginola is said to have arrived from France for the big day.

A source said: “Danny and Steph had an amazing day with all their loved ones.

“It was really romantic but there were also lots of laughs. Albert had a big part to play and everyone said how special it was to have him there.”

Danny proposed to Steph during a candlelit beach dinner in St Lucia last year.

The trip was booked to mark his 30th birthday celebrations.

Steph then found out she was pregnant a month later, just before the couple were set to begin IVF treatment.

Albert’s special role

Speaking to OK! at the TRIC Awards earlier this month about his wedding, Danny said: “We’re getting married in two weeks so we’re just getting the preparation done for that.

“It’s been stressful, very stressful but it’s amazing – I can’t wait to marry her.

“She’s the love of my life so I can’t wait to just marry her now.”

He also confirmed Albert would be playing a special part in the day.

“I don’t know if I’ll give anything away but he’s got a big part towards the end of the evening – that’s all I’ll say,” he said.

The news of his marriage comes days after the actor was reportedly dealt a devastating blow.

The 31-year-old has allegedly been forced to shut down his acting company after it reportedly racked up a debt of almost £120k.

Danny has had to shut down his company, it’s been claimed (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller’s devastating blow

After quitting Emmerdale in 2021 following a decade on the soap, he welcomed his first child then went on to win I’m A Celebrity in December.

However, it has recently emerged that Danny’s company, Cannon Professional Acting Company, has been put into liquidation with a reported debt of £117, 527.

The news was revealed thanks to documents submitted to Companies House and reported in The Sun.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment on this story.

