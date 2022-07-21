Danny Miller has reportedly been delivered a devastating blow less than a year after leaving Emmerdale, reports claim.

The 31-year-old actor has allegedly been forced to shut down his acting company after it reportedly racked up a debt of over £120k.

Danny has had to shut down his company, it's been claimed

Danny Miller’s devastating blow

It’s been a pretty busy year for Danny.

The 31-year-old Stockport-born actor quit Emmerdale back in 2021 after over a decade on the soap.

He also welcomed his first child into the world in October, before winning I’m A Celebrity in December.

However, it hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows for Danny, as recent news has alleged.

It has recently emerged that Danny’s company, Cannon Professional Acting Company, has been put into liquidation with a reported debt of £117, 527.

The news was revealed thanks to documents submitted to Companies House and reported in The Sun.

Danny won I'm A Celebrity last year

Danny’s company shut down

The former Emmerdale star’s company’s debt reportedly includes over £36k in unpaid VAT and £29k in unpaid corporation tax.

It also reportedly includes close to £2k in unpaid PAYE/NIC.

Over £18k is reportedly owed to Barclays Bank in a bounce-back loan. Close to £30k is owed in bank overdraft.

Danny isn’t the sole owner of the company, however. He owns 80% of it, whilst another four people own the rest.

Danny also has another company, Ganley Hannon Acting, which was set up last year.

It too is reportedly behind on its paperwork.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment on this story.

Danny and Steph are engaged

Danny Miller news

The devastating news comes not long after Danny spoke about what his son’s role will be at his wedding to Steph.

Speaking at the Tric Awards earlier this month, Danny confirmed to OK! that he and Steph would be marrying soon.

“We’re getting married in two weeks so we’re just getting the preparation done for that. It’s been stressful, very stressful but it’s amazing – I can’t wait to marry her,” he said.

“She’s the love of my life so I can’t wait to just marry her now,” he added.

Despite being very young, Danny then confirmed that his son would play a role in the service.

“I don’t know if I’ll give anything away but he’s got a big part towards the end of the evening – that’s all I’ll say,” he said.

