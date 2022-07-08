Emmerdale star Danny Miller is getting married soon, and his son is set to play a crucial role in the wedding.

The Aaron Dingle actor is set to marry his partner, Steph Jones, in just two weeks’ time.

The couple has been together for almost three years and previously dated back in school.

However, as with any wedding, the planning for the big day has been “stressful” for the pair.

Speaking at the TRIC Awards, Danny told OK!: “We’re getting married in two weeks so we’re just getting the preparation done for that. It’s been stressful, very stressful but it’s amazing – I can’t wait to marry her.

Danny Miller and Steph Jones are set to marry this month (Credit: Splashnews)

Danny Miller wedding

“She’s the love of my life so I can’t wait to just marry her now.”

Danny’s partner gave birth last October. As a result, it’s been hard for the pair to juggle parenting duties and planning a wedding.

Despite being so young, Danny went on to tease that the youngster will be playing a part in the wedding.

He said: “I don’t know if I’ll give anything away but he’s got a big part towards the end of the evening – that’s all I’ll say.”

Albert was born on October 25 2021, weeks before Danny entered the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Danny Miller says his son will be in the wedding (Credit: Splashnews)

As a result, at the time viewers of the show trolled Danny over his decision to leave his son when he was less than a month old.

However, Danny hit back and insisted he wanted to provide for his family.

Meanwhile, Danny recently confessed that he would love to have a second baby in the near future.

He said: “If it happens and they’re born within 12 months of each other then that would be great, or if it’s a couple of years later then we’d be happy either way.”

