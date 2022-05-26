Winners of I’m A Celeb and the series’ most memorable campmates are due to take part in a spin-off show later this year.

However, one previous winner who definitely won’t be taking part is 2021 champion Danny Miller.

That’s because it appears the Emmerdale star has been “snubbed”.

But he doesn’t seem too bothered, admitting he’s “relieved” he hasn’t been asked to take part.

Danny Miller won’t be swapping his smart suit for camp clobber (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celeb winners sign up for spin-off show

Big-name contestants including Stacey Solomon, Helen Flanagan and Gillian McKeith are said to be in talks about signing up.

Boxer Amir Khan, meanwhile, has confirmed that he is set to be on the line-up.

Read more: Favourites to join this year’s I’m A Celebrity revealed

One fan favourite who’ll be missing though is Danny Miller, who was named King of the Castle late last year.

He told the Daily Star he hasn’t been approached but thinks he’s a “bit new” to take part in the All Stars spin-off.

Danny Miller won I’m A Celeb last year but won’t join other winners in the spin-off (Credit: YouTube)

‘Haven’t heard about it’

“I think if they are doing that, I certainly haven’t heard about it,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a relief to hear they’re not going to knock on my door because obviously you can’t say no to them – they’ve given me a lot of opportunities having been on the show.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

“I think I’m probably a little bit too new having just been through it to be classed as a winner.”

Danny was then asked to offer the returning contestants some tips as King of the Castle.

It’s a bit of a relief to hear they’re not going to knock on my door because obviously you can’t say no to them.

He quipped that he would speak to them about being in there from day one till the end.

However, it seems they might not want to take his advice if they’re looking to earn a hefty pay check.

Danny joked he would tell them: “Don’t do it!”

Katie Price ‘snubbed’ too!

Another star not thought to have been asked back is Katie Price.

Although she was brilliant value during her jungle appearances, it’a thought the star is too much of a liability for a family show.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be watching.