I’m A Celebrity 2021 star Danny Miller has been horrifically trolled over his decision to head into the castle.

Danny and fiancée Steph welcomed son Albert on October 25, so the tot will be less than a month old when his dad joins the line-up of the show.

And it’s this that some I’m A Celebrity fans have slated Danny for, with one even accusing the actor of “abandoning” his son.

However, the Emmerdale star’s fans quickly came out in force to defend him, with many naming him as their favourite to win the castle crown.

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Danny Miller trolled

After the line-up was confirmed last night (November 15), Danny reshared the news on Twitter.

However, not everyone thought he’d made the right decision in signing up for the show.

“Is Danny Miller that desperate for five minutes of fame and a wad of cash that he’s leaving his newborn baby at home?” said one.

“I’m baffled at why anyone would make that decision,” they added.

Another declared: “I cannot believe Danny Miller, a bloke who had a baby only three weeks ago, is happy to move into the castle for three weeks.

“That’s some serious dedication to avoiding a night feed and some nappies.”

A third said: “Danny Miller really abandoned his newborn baby to go [bleep] off in the jungle for months on reality TV. I honestly don’t know what I expected.”

“Can’t believe he’s leaving his new son,” said another.

“Some people put money before everything,” slammed another.

Another added: “Can’t believe he would leave his baby for the best part of 6 weeks. You never get that time back.”

Danny’s fans have got his back

However, the opinionated tweeter was quickly reminded that I’m A Celebrity runs for three weeks, not six.

And Danny has been isolating with his fiancée and baby ahead of the show.

“Mind your own business… judgemental idiot,” slammed one.

“Don’t be so judgmental!” declared another.

“It’s not you leaving your son is it, therefore doesn’t actually affect you so stop been so judgemental,” said a third.

They added: “I’m sure he and his partner discussed it and it’s a few weeks max out of the rest of their lives together.”

“He’s making money for his sons future 🙄 what a stupid comment,” said another.

“Armed forces etc leave their children for months on end it’s called a job,” said another Danny fan.

“He would have been crazy not to do it,” declared another.

“It’s not like he’s on a lads’ holiday for three weeks. He’s a working father with responsibilities now. Like every other father out there he can’t turn work down.

“I say good for him it’s three weeks out of the rest of his son’s life,” they added.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 starts on Sunday (November 21) at 9pm on ITV.

