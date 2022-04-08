Meena Jutla first appeared in Emmerdale in 2020. But Manpreet’s sister and caring nurse at the heart of the community was hiding a terrible secret: She’s a serial killer.

Who is Meena? How many people has she killed? Who plays her? And is she leaving the soap?

Meena arrived in Emmerdale in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Meena Jutla in Emmerdale?

Meena Jutla is the younger sister of Manpreet Sharma. She is also the aunt of Meena’s daughter Aiesha.

Meena was previously married to a man called Jeremy before her life in Emmerdale.

She arrived in the Dales in September 2020.

Manpreet is Meena’s sister (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Why did Meena fall out with Manpreet?

When Meena first arrived, Manpreet was not happy to see her sister.

It was revealed that Manpreet’s first husband Dennis cheated on her with Meena, leaving the sisters’ relationship in tatters.

Meena seemed to desperately want to fix things and after a few months, Manpreet felt she was able to trust her again.

David was Meena’s obsession for a while (Credit: ITV)

Meena and David’s relationship

Meena quickly developed a crush on David Metcalfe.

They got off to a rocky start when he ended up standing her up on their lunch date, leaving her furious.

He later explained to her how he had been too trusting with his past girlfriend Maya, who groomed and sexually abused his son Jacob.

Meena told David he could trust her, however he was unaware she was a serial killer.

He began to grow closer to Victoria Sugden while dating Meena and a couple of times the two shared a kiss.

After much faffing around, David decided he couldn’t hide his feelings anymore and told Vic he loved her and was going to leave Meena.

Fuming Meena overheard and set out to kill Vic during the survival challenge but it didn’t go to plan and Victoria survived.

David and Victoria got together anyway, leaving Meena fuming – especially when she discovered they’d left the village for a break so she could no longer plot her revenge.

Meena dated Billy, but he only had eyes for Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Meena moved on to Billy Fletcher

Very, very quickly after David left her, Meena set her sights on Billy Fletcher when he ‘rescued’ her from an angry Amy Wyatt shouting the odds.

She soon became obsessed with him, moving herself in and telling him she loved him.

It was clear he didn’t feel the same way and he ended up back together with former flame Dawn Taylor.

Meena didn’t take the news well and faked a pregnancy to try to keep him. Though Billy promised to support her, he and Dawn remained strong.

Meena then lied she’d lost the baby in a Christmas Day explosion at the Woolpack.

However, Dr Liam Cavanagh found out the truth and told Billy everything.

Leanna was Meena’s first kill in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

How many people has Meena killed?

Before her life in Emmerdale, Meena murdered her best friend Nadine Butler.

Leanna Cavanagh discovered the news article about Nadine’s death in Meena’s belongings.

Meena explained Nadine took her own life, but the article revealed her death was treated as suspicious.

When Leanna quizzed Meena on her friend’s death, she admitted she killed Nadine.

Despite Leanna telling Meena she would keep her killer secret, Meena refused to take any chances and murdered the teenager, making it look like an accident.

During the survival challenge Meena attempted to kill Victoria by drowning her while she was unconscious but was unsuccessful.

Meena also murdered Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Her attempted murder was witnessed by Andrea Tate. Not wanting anyone to know what she did, Meena killed Andrea by bashing her head on a wooden step and leaving her in the middle of a burning maze.

However, there’s a convincing argument that Andrea is in fact still alive…

Meena then went on to try and kill Priya Sharma in her sleep after discovering she was in the maze at the time she was chasing down and killing Andrea.

However she was interrupted by a nurse and Meena later found out Priya didn’t see anything, so she decided to leave her be.

In November 2021 Meena killed Ben Tucker after he found bodycam footage of Meena trying to drown Victoria.

She hit him over the head with a kayak oar and his body was found by Dawn Taylor.

Liv Flaherty went down for Meena’s crime, but Vinny Dingle fought to get her out.

Meena tried to kill her own sister (Credit: ITV)

Did Meena kill Manpreet?

Manpreet became suspicious of her sibling over Christmas. She met up with Nadine’s sister and found out the truth.

But Meena was determined to keep her secret and after she and Manpreet were caught in the Woolpack explosion, Meena managed to take a frail Manpreet hostage.

She kept her tied up first in the B&B, before moving her to a barn.

Meena decided to kill her sister, but not before she’d also captured Vinny, who had followed her.

She tied them both up and tried to gas them with fumes from a van. But Liam found them in time and Meena’s murderous reign was over.

However, Meena managed to flee and hitched a lift with a handsome truck driver.

Meanwhile, Manpreet was searching for her sister when she was knocked over by Charles Anderson in his car!

Manpreet was in a coma in hospital, but since recovered and told the police what she knew.

Meena returned in February to wreak more havoc (Credit: ITV)

When did Meena return to Emmerdale?

Meena came back on Valentine’s Day determined to ruin Billy and Dawn’s wedding day.

She took the bride and groom hostage and told Billy to choose which one of them was going to die.

But she actually ended up shooting Leyla Cavanagh who had come out looking for them.

Meena also assaulted Harriet Finch and left her for dead.

Fortunately, both Leyla and Harriet survived.

Liam pushed Meena, but she survived (Credit: ITV)

Did Liam push Meena?

After Meena’s revenge plan went wrong she tried to run again, but Liam caught up with her.

He wanted answers over daughter Leanna’s death – as well as the shooting of his wife, Leyla.

As Meena taunted him over Leanna’s stupidity on the same bridge where she pushed her, Liam lashed out and pushed Meena.

Only, unlike Leanna, she survived and immediately reported him to the police when she regained consciousness.

However, Manpreet saw the whole thing and lied for Liam that it was self-defence.

The police bought their version of events and Meena was arrested and charged with nearly all her crimes, while Liam remains free.

Meena is determined to make Manpreet pay though and told the police Manpreet killed Andrea!

Will Meena walk free? (Credit: ITV)

Does Meena get found guilty?

Meena is behind bars and is set to have her day in court next week.

She is relishing the spotlight as she enters the courtroom, accompanied by loyal officer Beeker, who she has managed to charm on to her side. How far will he go to help her, though?

Meena puts on the perfect performance as the vulnerable, innocent victim and the jury seem to lap it up.

With Liam faltering on the stand and lashing out when he’s accused of an affair with her, and then Manpreet being painted as a liar with a grudge, everything looks to be going Meena’s way.

Could she get away with murder?

We know she’ll be serving some time for the crimes she’s already admitted, but the sentence would certainly be lesser is she wasn’t convicted of the killings.

Will she be free in a year or two? To come back and torment the village some more?

Guilty or not guilty? (Credit: ITV)

Is Meena leaving Emmerdale?

We do know this is the end for Meena.

Actress Paige Sandhu said she had cried when she read Meena’s “incredible” exit scripts.

But how will her exit play out? Will she leave alive and behind bars?

Could she walk free and into the night to kill again – and return once more?

Or is there an even more dramatic end in store? Could Meena escape and die? Will Manpreet kill her? Or could someone else get to her instead?

Paige wowed fans on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Meena? What else has she been in?

Meena is played by actress Paige Sandhu.

According to her IMDb, Emmerdale is Paige’s first TV role.

But we’re sure it won’t be her last!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

