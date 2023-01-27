Emmerdale bosses, Jane Hudson and Laura Shaw, have revealed 7 huge secrets for what to expect of upcoming storylines.

On a YouTube video, the Emmerdale producers shared some of what’s in store for the villagers.

Here are the seven biggest secrets they’ve let us in on.

Emmerdale secrets

There will be huge consequences (Credit: ITV)

1. Charity will find out about Mack’s baby secret

Mack has been keeping a huge secret from his fiancée, Charity – he’s Chloe’s baby daddy.

However, it’s now been revealed that Charity will find out about Mack’s secret this year.

When the truth comes out, viewers can expect “explosive” scenes with “massive repercussions.”

But, does this mean that this is the end for Charity and Mack’s relationship?

Will the truth come out before or after their wedding?

Will Charity forgive Mack or set out on a path of revenge?

Mandy and Paddy will gravitate back towards each other (Credit: ITV)

2. Mandy and Paddy will rekindle their romance

Now that Paddy and Chas’ relationship has come to an end, it’s been confirmed that Paddy will find love once more.

Viewers have been begging for Paddy to reconnect with Mandy and they’re going to get what they’ve wished for.

Mandy and Paddy are going to rekindle their romance.

Laura Shaw admitted: “It’s not all going to be love and laughter…

“Underneath it all, as much as Paddy’s trying to act like everything’s okay, it’s not and we’ll see a lot more of that in 2023.”

Will Paddy get the help that he needs?

Can Mandy support him through this tough time?

Does Caleb have an ulterior motive? (Credit: ITV)

3. Caleb will cause trouble for Cain

Viewers have been wondering whether Caleb is being completely truthful.

“Does he really want to be Cain’s brother or has he got other ulterior motives?” Jane asked.

Emmerdale producers have hinted that their relationship is “not going to end well.”

But, what does this mean for Cain?

What trouble will Caleb cause Cain?

Bob and Bernice will co-own the B&B together (Credit: ITV)

4. Bob and Bernice become the owners of the B&B

Bob and Bernice team up and become the owners of the B&B.

The duo will bring some laughter to the B&B, bringing a harpist in for the opening night, Jane revealed.

The producers also hinted that Bob and Bernice’s relationship is purely one of friendship.

“Viewers are going to be thinking: ‘are they going to get together?’ but Bob’s with Wendy, so how can that happen? I would just enjoy the new dynamic,” Jane explained.

Viewers can expect some hilarious scenes which balances out well with the more serious storyline that Bob and Cathy are both involved in at the moment.

Samson wants to get to know Esther (Credit: ITV)

5. Samson will warm to Esther whilst Amelia struggles

Samson has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with baby Esther.

However, he will start to warm to his daughter, wanting to be more involved in her life.

Emmerdale producers have hinted that Samson may have an ulterior motive for wanting to become a part of Esther’s life.

Laura teased: “Is it with the best intentions? Or is there something more going on there with Noah?”

Does Samson want to prove himself to be a better parent than Noah?

Also, Amelia will start to struggle being a mum to Esther, especially financially.

Whilst her family tries to help, they may become more of a hindrance than a help despite having good intentions.

Will Amelia be able to cope?

Ethan will find himself a single man (Credit: ITV)

6. More Emmerdale secrets Ethan and Marcus will split up

Ethan and Marcus are set to go on “quite a journey” together, according to Jane.

“It will result in Ethan being young, free and single and where will that lead us to?” she added

Eventually, the couple will go their separate ways.

With Ethan being single once more, is a new relationship on the horizon?

What will be the reason behind Ethan and Marcus’ break up?

Charles will have a big storyline later on in the year (Credit: ITV)

7. Charles is set for a big storyline

At the moment, Charles and Manpreet are settling into their new home together.

Later on in the year though, Charles is set for a big storyline.

However, Emmerdale bosses have remained tight-lipped about what this storyline is.

Ooh, we wonder what it could be?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023- meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you excited for Emmerdale in 2023? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.