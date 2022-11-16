Emmerdale: Will Amelia lose baby Esther as Samson reports her to social services?

Amelia recently brought her daughter Esther home in this week’s Emmerdale.

However in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, November 16) Esther’s dad Samson made it clear he wanted Esther put up for adoption.

He decided to report Amelia to social services, but will they take baby Esther away?

Amelia went into labour during the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson calls social services

Just a few months ago Samson found out that he was going to be a dad after discovering Amelia’s pregnancy.

He wanted her to get an abortion or put the baby up for adoption, but she refused.

After Amelia gave birth, Samson’s dad Sam and stepmum Lydia thought he would come around.

However when he visited his daughter, he told her he ‘wouldn’t let her ruin his life.’

This week Amelia was able to bring Esther home from the hospital.

In tonight’s episode, Amelia was struggling and started to doubt her capabilities as a mum.

Later she told Lydia that she was taking Esther to college for a meeting and she was up all night with her.

Lydia suggested that she, Sam and Samson look after Esther while she goes away.

However Samson wasn’t happy when Sam and Samson left Esther alone with him.

Samson tried to get Amelia to give Esther up for adoption (Credit: ITV)

When Amelia came to pick her up, he told her she wouldn’t be able to do what she wanted now she has a child and suggested she give her up for adoption.

Amelia was horrified and refused, leaving with her daughter.

Later Amelia told boyfriend Noah what happened and he had a go at Samson for his actions.

Samson pointed out Noah had been to prison and he and Amelia weren’t ideal parents.

But Noah vowed to be the dad that Esther deserves.

As he walked away, Samson called social services and said he thought a baby was being neglected.

Amelia is shocked when she finds out someone has made a complaint about Esther’s welfare (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Amelia lose baby Esther?

This week Dan is left confused when he opens the door to a social worker.

Amelia is upset and shocked to learn that someone has made a complaint about Esther’s welfare.

What does this mean for Amelia and Esther?

Meanwhile Sam finds out what Samson has done and is completely devastated.

Sam pour his heart out, rationalising the sacrifice he made to make up for Alice’s death.

But Samson tells his dad he doesn’t want to be anything like him.

It all becomes too much for Sam and he collapses to the ground.

Will he be okay?

It looks like Esther stays in Amelia’s care as next week Lydia offers to organise a christening for the little girl.

But how will Samson react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!