Emmerdale teen Samson has sinister plan for baby Esther, fans predict

Emmerdale dad Samson Dingle added his name to baby Esther’s birth certificate last night (Wednesday, October 26).

And fans of the soap think they have figured out the teen’s evil plan for baby Esther.

After disappearing during the storm, Samson was found by Noah, and rushed to hospital.

There he met newborn daughter Esther for the first time.

Esther was born during the storm, as Amelia gave birth prematurely.

Emmerdale teen Samson was found cold and unconscious in the woods after being missing for three days (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale dad Samson reveals his true feelings

At the hospital, Samson was wheeled in to see newborn Esther.

However, once alone with the baby, Samson revealed how he really felt about fatherhood.

“I don’t want to be your dad and I won’t let you ruin my life,” he told her, coldly.

So why, then, did he have himself added to Esther’s birth certificate as her father?

Emmerdale fans shared a sinister theory.

In the hospital, Emmerdale teen Samson told baby Esther that he had no intentions of being her father (Credit: ITV)

What does Samson have planned for Esther?

On Twitter, fans of Emmerdale theorised as to Samson’s true intentions.

“Since when did Samson start taking an interest in his daughter and want to get her registered with Amelia?” one viewer wondered.

“Did Samson make sure he was the dad so he could try and get Esther adopted or something?” questioned another Emmerdale fan.

“I think Samson is planning on forging Amelia’s signature so he can put Esther up for adoption,” another agreed.

“I don’t suppose Samson is planning on putting the baby up for adoption? He’s up to something,” said one viewer.

Could this theory prove correct?

Does Samson want to have Esther adopted?

After giving birth in the storm, Amelia is unaware of Samson’s true intentions (Credit: ITV)

Is Samson planning on getting rid of Esther?

If fan theories are correct, then Samson had himself registered as Esther’s father for nefarious purposes.

Now legally her father, Samson could put baby Esther up for adoption.

However, this would mean getting rid of mum Amelia, or forging her signature.

Will Amelia figure out what Samson is up to before it’s too late?

Could kindly Noah swoop in to save the day?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

