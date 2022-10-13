Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia goes into labour alone in the storm

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Amelia goes into labour alone, as she gets stuck in the middle of a storm.

As she makes her way to meet Noah for a picnic date, Amelia gets contractions.

With the storm picking up and with a dead phone, will Amelia and the baby survive in Emmerdale spoilers?

Amelia gets stuck in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Amelia goes into labour in the storm

Amelia’s excited to go on a picnic date with Noah and makes her way to meet him.

However, as the storm intensifies, Amelia can’t go any further.

She starts having contractions and starts panicking that she’s going into labour.

Ringing Dan, she asks him for help but her phone dies before she can tell him where she is.

Realising that she might be about to have her baby, she makes it to a nearby barn and gets ready to have her baby on a hay bale.

But, with the storm showing no signs of stopping, Amelia worries that she and her baby won’t make it out alive.

The young mum-to-be has no idea what to do and is desperate for help, but will someone come and find her?

Will anyone help Amelia? (Credit: ITV)

The village searches for Amelia

After Amelia’s phone call to her dad, Dan gets worried that he doesn’t know where Amelia is.

Luckily, the village is desperate to find her.

Harriet is the first out on the search and goes out on her quad bike in the hope that she can bring Amelia home.

Lydia also gets the news and asks everyone at Home Farm to help Dan out.

Kim agrees and gets on her horse to start the quest.

However, when Kim spots Harriet’s tyre tracks, she has something else on her mind and goes looking for Harriet instead.

Will Kim or Harriet find Amelia, or will they be too preoccupied with their own rivalry?

Will Amelia and the baby be safe?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

