Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed a showdown between love rivals Harriet Finch and Kim Tate. Is Harriet going to kill Kim on her wedding day?

This comes as Kim confronts Harriet in the ongoing battle for Will‘s affections.

Their argument turns violent when Kim confronts Harriet.

As Harriet snaps, it’s clear that there has been an escalation.

Then, as a violent storm strikes the village, the two women head into the forest to look for a missing Amelia.

Can Kim get Harriet to back off her man?

Could Harriet kill Kim?

Will is insistent that he doesn’t want to be with Harriet. But has he said enough? (Credit: ITV)

Kim backs Harriet into a corner

Harriet and Kim’s confrontation begins with Kim riding out of Home Farm on her horse.

As she spots Harriet from the horse, it’s clear that the pair have unfinished business.

Back at home, she argues with Will.

He tells her that he doesn’t want to be with Harriet.

Later, she confronts Harriet.

Cornered, Harriet snaps. She grabs Kim by the throat. Is she about to turn killer?

How will Kim react?

Can she get Harriet to back off her man?

Kim is resplendent, riding into her wedding ceremony on horseback (Credit: ITV)

The wedding ceremony begins

As the wedding ceremony begins, the guests are surprised by the ferocious wind outside.

The weather continues to worsen as the ceremony is completed and the guests head back to Home Farm to celebrate.

The wedding party is interrupted when Lydia arrives to ask for help in finding Amelia.

Kim saddles her horse to go and search for Amelia in the storm.

As the storm intensifies, Harriet rides out on her quad bike looking for Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The villagers search for Amelia

Elsewhere, Harriet battles the storm to find Amelia herself.

She roars across the countryside on a quad bike, into the raging storm.

Kim is also struggling against the elements when she spots the tyre tracks of Harriet’s quad bike.

She follows Harriet’s path, into the woods.

Is their next showdown going to be their last?

Is a cornered Harriet going to kill Kim on her wedding day?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

