In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday December 23, 2022), Manpreet and Charles moved into Harriet’s old house.

After buying the place just this week, the couple already started to move in.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left questioning two big things about the move.

Charles and Manpreet bought the house earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Manpreet and Charles buy Harriet’s house

This week, Charles and Manpreet bought Harriet’s house.

When Ethan and Marcus were looking for a house, Amelia suggested that they put an offer in on Harriet’s house.

They thought that it would be the perfect house but they couldn’t afford it.

Ethan and Marcus had had their hearts set on the house and did make an offer, but it wasn’t good enough.

They were devastated when someone else bought the house of their dreams.

However, it was only when speaking to Charles that they realised that Charles and Manpreet had bought Harriet’s house, making a better offer than them.

Last night, Charles and Manpreet started to move into their new house.

It looked very different to how Harriet had left it before she passed away.

The house was now bare, with the walls stripped.

Charles doesn’t seem too bothered by the lack of wallpaper in his new house! (Credit: ITV)

Fans have two questions about Harriet’s house

Emmerdale fans have all been left questioning the same two things after Charles and Manpreet moved in.

Firstly, they’re confused as to how they could move into the house within a week of buying it.

This process would usually take months in the real world. There’s also confusion over Manpreet’s credit rating given she had a spending addiction and racked up loads of debt.

“I can’t understand how quickly Charles and Manpreet got a house? Charles must be loaded as Manpreet must have a rubbish credit rating,” said one.

Another queried: “How quickly does a house sale go through in the village?”

“House sales go through quickly in Emmerdale don’t they,” joked someone else.

Someone else agreed: “I know things go fast in Soapland but Charles and Manpreet moving in only three episodes after mentioning they got the house – what?”

That was a fast move (Credit: ITV)

Why was the house a wreck?!

The second big question being asked is why the house was left in such a state.

Fans can’t understand why wallpaper has been ripped off the walls and light fittings are hanging down.

“Where’s Harriet’s furniture gone and why are the walls in such a state?” asked one.

“What happened to Harriet’s house? Who wrecked it?” said another.

A third questioned: “Who the hell wrecked Harriet’s house?”

“How is Harriet’s house in that state inside?” queried someone else.

Another leveled the fault with Billy and Dawn: “So who moves out of a house and takes the wallpaper with them and leaves light fittings hanging lol. Wtf did Billy and Dawn do to the place lol?!

