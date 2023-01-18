Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice gets an unlikely business partner in her bid to buy the B&B

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bob and Bernice team up together and decide to buy the B&B, sparking a new business endeavour.

Bob and Bernice have had their moments, but now they’ve decided to become business partners.

Is this the new start that Bernice needs in Emmerdale spoilers?

Bob and Bernice clashed over the village clean up (Credit: ITV)

Bob and Bernice don’t always see eye to eye

It’s no secret that Bob and Bernice don’t always agree when it comes to working together.

After the storm, the village was a complete mess.

Bernice decided to pick up her clipboard and lead a village clean up.

She appointed Bob as her deputy.

However, it soon became clear that Bernice wanted to order Bob about rather than work with him.

She ordered Bob to take on the physical jobs whilst she sat in the cafe on her laptop.

Bob was furious and told Bernice that he wanted to lead the project from now on.

Now, Bob and Bernice are teaming up yet again.

Will everything go smoothly?

Bob and Bernice seal the deal (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob and Bernice buy the B&B

Recently, Bernice was thrilled when Eric announced that he was planning to retire from the B&B.

He wanted to give someone he could trust the job of running the place.

Bernice created a vision board and shared her plans for the B&B with Eric.

Eric gave her the job after realising that nobody else had applied.

Bernice was ecstatic.

However, Eric later informed her that there would no longer be a job for Bernice.

He had decided to sell the B&B instead.

Nicola suggested that Bernice buy the B&B.

Next week, Mandy suggests that Bob and Bernice should team up to buy the B&B together.

However, she starts regretting her decision when Bob and Bernice decide to buy the business and become the new owners.

Will Bob and Bernice be able to work together without any tension?

Is this the fresh start that Bernice needs?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

