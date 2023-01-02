Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Pollard and Brenda make a shock announcement

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal that Pollard and Brenda make a shocking announcement.

The pair share the news that they are both retiring from their roles at the B&B.

This makes Bernice and Bob’s ears perk up as there is an exciting chance to renovate the B&B.

But will their plans to rejuvenate the business be a success or only lead to more problems?

Brenda and Pollard are retiring from the B&B (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard and Brenda make shock announcement

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Pollard and Brenda make a huge announcement.

Brenda breaks the news to a shocked Nicola that she and Pollard are both retiring.

Which for Bob and Bernice comes at a fortuitous time as they’re both feeling deflated and could use a new project.

Meanwhile, Bernice tries to rally people to join her menopause support group.

But her interest is sparked when she finds out that a position for the B&B may be up for grabs.

She shows off her plans to Pollard and is chuffed when he actually gives her the job.

But will Eric regret his decision to get Bernice involved in his business?

Bernice is eager to start her plans for the B&B (Credit: ITV)

Bernice’s drastic plan to get fired

After finding out that the job at the B&B is hers, Bernice is eager to start working right away.

And whenever there is an opening for a plan, Bob is never too far away as he also gets involved.

Bernice and Bob both realise that they have exciting ideas for the B&B and bounce off each other as they make plans to rejuvenate the place.

However, her plans are thwarted when Mandy insists that she works out her one month notice.

But Bernice comes up with a plan to get herself out of the salon sooner.

Bernice plots to take Wendy and Bob’s business away from the salon.

Mandy is livid when she finds out and fires her right on the spot.

However, Bernice is happy to know it’s played out just as she would have hoped.

Emmerdale is on tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.

