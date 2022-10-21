Emmerdale spoilers: Bob and Bernice clash over future of the village

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bernice pulls the villagers together to take part in a big clear up of the village.

However, she soon starts to become a little bit too bossy.

Can Bob reason with her in Emmerdale spoilers?

Is Bernice too much? (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is too much for some

It’s safe to say that Bernice can sometimes be overbearing.

She loves to take charge and loves having things her own way.

However, recently, she was left heartbroken when Rishi suggested that she was simply too much for him.

She and Rishi had arranged to go on a date together, but Bernice was devastated when Rishi cancelled on her.

Upset, Bernice later found out that Rishi was too scared to date her.

He thought that she would be too much for him to handle.

Bernice later confronted Rishi for his harsh words, but is doesn’t seem like Bernice has got the message and toned it down a notch.

Can Bob get through to Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice takes charge

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Bernice takes charge of the clean-up of the village.

With the storm causing major destruction to the village, Bernice decides to gather up the troops and start to clean up the mess with the other villagers.

She appoints Bob as her deputy and starts to put a plan in place to get Emmerdale back to normal.

However, she soon starts barking orders at everyone, with Bob feeling overwhelmed.

In what started out as a rewarding, community project has now turned into a demanding task.

As Bob confronts Bernice about her behaviour, can he get Bernice to take a step back?

Will Bernice hand over the reins to Bob? (Credit: ITV)

Will Bernice take a step back?

If Bernice isn’t careful, she might start to push those around her away.

After a big storm destroying the village, the last thing the villagers want is to be bossed around by Bernice.

Will Bob be able to help Bernice change her ways?

Or will Bernice end up cleaning the village alone?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

