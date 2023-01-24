Emmerdale fans have been left frustrated by Caleb Miligan and are making a plea to the soap.

Tell us what’s really going on!

Fans are desperate to know the truth behind Caleb and his arrival.

So come on Emmerdale – what’s up?!

There’s no love lost here (Credit: ITV)

What is Caleb Miligan’s game in Emmerdale?

Caleb arrived in Emmerdale on Christmas Day and has been making his presence felt ever since.

On the surface he seems like a good guy: successful businessman wanting to reconnect with his long-lost family.

He’s used his money and fancy lawyers to get Kyle out on bail for killing Al and has vowed to help defend his case whatever the cost.

But brother Cain doesn’t like him or trust him.

The two have squared off on more than one occasion, with Caleb’s veiled threats going unnoticed by everyone else.

But it’s clear he has an agenda.

Something is going on.

Does he want revenge?

Is he trying to steal Cain‘s life? Is he out to kill Cain? Or ruin him by taking everything?

Is Caleb just too good to be true? What is he really plotting? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand answers over Caleb

After yet another confrontation between the brothers last night, viewers are getting fed up.

On Monday January 23 Cain told Caleb:”Have you any idea how much I want to smack you?”

“Go for it, but I warned you the other day, it won’t end well for you,” Caleb threatened.

He then insisted he was sticking around because the rest of the family wanted him to.

Fans are bored of the constant facing off and just want to know what’s going on.

“What is the point of Caleb??” demanded one.

Another said: “Still don’t know what Caleb’s purpose in that village is.”

“Wish they’d hurry up and tell us what that Caleb is up to or not up to,” pleaded one more.

Someone else added: “Why is Caleb so heavily involved in everything after two weeks?”

“When are they going to show why Caleb is really here?” another asked.

“Come on, what are his real intentions?” sighed a final commenter.

Caleb in Emmerdale is up to something, but what? (Credit: ITV)

Is Caleb out to get Cain?

Caleb is definitely sour after Cain denied him the chance to get to know their mum, Faith, before she died.

While he pretends to be innocent and a good guy, it’s clear there’s something else going on here.

But what is it?

