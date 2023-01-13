Emmerdale newcomer Caleb Miligan may have revealed his revenge plot tonight as he made a veiled threat to brother Cain.

Fans have been convinced Caleb is up to something ever since his surprise Christmas arrival and speculation has been rife as to what.

But has all been revealed after it seemed like Caleb was threatening to kill Cain?

Cain pretending to make peace, but really made threats to Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Caleb square up

During last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday January 12) Cain seemingly made peace with his brother by sharing a handshake in the Woolpack.

But viewers watched as Cain actually whispered in Caleb’s ear. He told him he needed to go and if Cain ever saw him again, he’d kill him.

Tonight (Friday January 13) Belle confronted Cain over what was really said. When her brother revealed the truth, Belle berated him for being so aggressive having just got out of prison.

When Caleb then showed up, Cain approached him with a wrench. But Caleb calmly urged him to get in the car and drove them off to the middle of nowhere.

Cain removed his jacket, sure they were about to fight, but Caleb carried on walking and they ended up at a lovely country pub.

Caleb revealed he didn’t want to fight, he wanted to sort things out like grown-ups.

But he’s obviously never met Cain because that’s not something Cain’s very good at!

Cain, typically, stormed out and when Caleb followed him outside he made his veiled threat.

Is Caleb just too good to be true? What is he really plotting? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb reveals his revenge plot?

Caleb told him he was done trying to connect.

“I’ll stop trying with you,” he said, but insisted he was staying around to get to know the rest of the family.

Cain grabbed him by the collar, but Caleb told him “You’ve got a record and you’re not so stupid to put yourself back inside where you can’t be of any use to Kyle, are you?”

Caleb then revealed he was capable of getting away with murder, however…

“Just so you know: through a little bit of good luck and a lot of good judgement, I don’t have the tiniest blemish on my record,” Caleb explained.

“So if all this reaches some sort of ridiculous crescendo and I end up doing something terrible to you, I’ll be walking away.

“You maybe bear that in mind.”

Was Caleb threatening to kill Cain?

Is that his revenge plot revealed?

Cain hates Caleb – but does his brother want revenge? (Credit: ITV)

Why does Caleb want revenge in Emmerdale?

Although Caleb has insisted he just wants to get to know his family, Cain is convinced he wants revenge on him.

When Caleb first arrived on Christmas Day it was revealed Cain had told him their mum, Faith, died 30 years ago.

However, Caleb had learnt she had only died recently and wanted to confront Cain over it.

A flashback episode revealed what had gone down between the brothers with Cain taking the blame for Caleb’s crime and going to prison for it. In return, Cain told him to disappear and never come near the family again.

But now Caleb has resurfaced, it has begged the question: just what does he want?

Caleb has been helping Kyle with lawyers after his killer confession, but Cain holds him responsible for Kyle going to the police in the first place. Was that his plan all along – take Kyle from Cain as some sort of revenge?

Other theories suggest Caleb is an undercover police officer or he wants to bed Moira to punish Cain.

But could his plot be much darker?

Is he really out to kill Cain and take Cain’s place as the head of the Dingles?

