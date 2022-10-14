Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle, as Faith died in last night’s episode (Thursday, October 13 2022).

During the heartbreaking episode Faith made the decision to end her own life.

Cain got to his mum and was with her when she died.

Now Emmerdale fans are praising Jeff Hordley saying he should win every award.

Faith was told her cancer had returned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith’s death

Earlier this year Faith was told her cancer had returned and was terminal.

At first the only person who knew was her daughter-in-law Moira.

For weeks Moira had to keep Faith’s illness a secret from her husband Cain and the rest of Faith’s family.

However Faith eventually told her family that her cancer was back.

Cain and Faith had always had a difficult relationship and eventually he came around and forgave his mother for her past mistakes.

Recently Faith learnt the cancer had spread to her brain and would cause confusion.

Chas and Cain began trying to plan hospice care for their mum.

But she decided she wanted to end her own life, wanting some control.

She told Cain’s wife Moira about her plan.

This week, Faith’s family and friends transformed the village into a beach for her.

Faith was thrilled, especially when her good friend Diane returned from Portugal to see her.

She told Zak that she had the perfect day and if she were to die tomorrow she would be happy.

But this left Moira worried.

Cain and Faith enjoyed their time together on the beach (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Jeff Hordley

In last night’s episode Faith said her veiled goodbyes to her family and friends.

Moira questioned whether she was planning to end her life. Faith assured her she wouldn’t be doing it anytime soon.

However Faith wasn’t telling the truth.

After Moira discovered Faith had given Sarah a locket, that she said she wouldn’t get until after she had died, Moira had a bad feeling.

She called Cain and told him they needed to get to the Woolpack.

As they got to Faith, Cain realised that Faith had taken a lot of medication.

Cain was with Faith in her final moments (Credit: ITV)

He urged Moira to call an ambulance but Faith told him not to.

Cain led with Faith and broke down in tears as he said he wished she told him her plans.

He apologised to her for always going off on one and told her that he loved her.

He told her to rest easy and that she just needed to go to sleep now.

As Cain talked about Faith’s day with her family and friends, Faith died.

Fans praised Jeff Hordley for his performance saying he deserves to win all the awards for the emotional scenes.

I've just watched tonight's #Emmerdale – the episode where Faith died. I didn't think I'd cry till the end! I m o Jeff Hordley is an underrated actor; he is certainly good, & he's been in Emmerdale for a long time now. Pls can he win a Best Actor/Best Performance award next yr? pic.twitter.com/so5gPJGHfj — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) October 13, 2022

Outstanding episode tonight. The way the story has been told over the last couple of months has been incredible. Give Sally and Jeff all the awards now #Emmerdale — Ben B 💙 (@CafcBen2021) October 13, 2022

Can’t wait till Cain finds out about his Sis & dead Al because that’s what’s gonna happen when Dingle gets hold of him.

Chas..you reap what you sow! If I were you I’d run..& FAST #Emmerdale

Farewell Faye, you beautiful rebel woman.

All the awards Sally & Jeff @emmerdale — Michelle (@MichZiff) October 13, 2022

Give Jeff and sally all the awards honestly that last scene had me in bits #Emmerdale — amelia (@fluffyhairben) October 13, 2022

Did you watch last night’s episode?

